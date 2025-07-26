News
Tesla’s little-known secret about its Diner might be the best feature of all
Tesla is not letting its servers go untipped, it’s taking care of that for its employees on its own.
Tesla’s Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles has a little-known secret, and in all honesty, it might be the best part of the entire thing.
Tesla opened its Supercharger Diner earlier in June, and in its first week of operation, it has done nothing but garner attention from fans, food critics, and general onlookers who are surprised to see the company gaining traction in the culinary space.
🚨 Awesome look at the Tesla Supercharger Diner pic.twitter.com/l5bj1kpGlo
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 16, 2025
However, there is a little-known secret about the Diner that many people have not shared, and it has to do with the staff and customers.
Traditionally, restaurants in the United States do not pay their servers a normal wage. They are paid a lower hourly rate because they make most of their money through tips or gratuity. While it is sort of strange and has recently become a more controversial topic, tipping culture in the U.S. has garnered plenty of attention lately.
Many people outside the U.S. have trouble grasping the idea of tipping servers, as many believe the restaurant should pay them a livable wage and stop relying on customers to keep the employees to a point where they can live reasonably well.
In the U.S., people seem to be on board with one side or the other: tip them because the restaurant doesn’t pay them a wage, or “I’m not tipping them for doing their jobs.”
Whichever side of the argument you’re on, I think it seems reasonable to want servers to make enough money to live comfortably and expect the restaurant to take care of that.
Tesla has done just that for the staff at the Supercharger Diner, as it has been revealed that the company covers tipping. There is no option to tip the servers or wait staff; Tesla will do it for you.
Best part about Tesla Diner. pic.twitter.com/cmzovkJKCu
— Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) July 22, 2025
This is a great gesture by Tesla because more and more people every day seem to be against tipping in an effort to force restaurants to pay employees more money. While it seems like a good strategy at first, it only impacts the servers, while this decision does not impact the restaurant and its owners.
Tesla is taking that risk out of the equation by providing gratuity to employees through its own means.
Elon Musk
xAI, Musk Foundation helps schools near Memphis supercomputer site
Reports of xAI and the Musk Foundation’s work were recently posted by local news media.
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI and the Musk Foundation have been supporting Memphis-Shelby County Schools with HVAC repairs and facility upgrades, while also funding youth programs for students in the area.
Reports of xAI and the Musk Foundation’s work were recently posted by local news media.
xAI’s school visits lead to facility repairs
Representatives from xAI visited John P. Freeman Optional School, Fairley High School, and Westwood High School, all of which are located near its Colossus supercomputer site, to assess HVAC systems, plumbing, gym facilities, and athletic fields. The visits resulted in a list of priority repairs, some of which were completed in April and May.
In addition to the repairs, xAI also shared a number of initiatives that are planned for students in the area, as stated in a Commercial Appeal report.
“xAI is working on providing STEM workshops for local students, donating equipment to technical training programs, and supporting job fairs to boost employment opportunities. These initiatives reflect xAl’s commitment to fostering education and economic growth in Memphis,” xAI noted in a statement.
Musk Foundation donation
Apart from xAI, the Musk Foundation also donated $350,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, enabling the reopening of two club sites located at Booker T. Washington High School and Westwood High School. Both locations had closed earlier this year due to lapses in funding. As per xAI, the Musk Foundation’s donation allows clubs to reopen for almost 1,000 students.
The donation will fund staffing, supplies, and transportation, among others. “Kids are the future of humanity,” Elon Musk said in a statement, adding that students need “every chance to shoot for the stars.”
“We’re honored to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis in reopening these sites, giving kids in underserved communities the tools to build brighter futures,” Musk said.
The gift was praised by local officials, including Boys & Girls Clubs board chair Michael Garriga, who stated that the “commitment will ensure the youth of our community have the opportunities they need to develop their skills and talents to become successful students and future citizens.”
Elon Musk
What to expect from Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s new Master Plan
While Musk only shared a few tidbits about his next plan, he did hint at its theme.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is working on another Master Plan. The executive mentioned this during the company’s second quarter earnings call earlier this week. While Musk only shared a few tidbits about his next plan, he did hint at its theme.
Master Plan Part Four
Elon Musk’s Master Plans have been a huge guiding hand for Tesla over the past couple of decades. His first Master Plan, which was published in 2006, featured a pathway towards the production of the Model 3 and energy storage systems. Master Plan, Part Deux, which was published ten years later in 2016, featured a pathway towards a Robotaxi network.
Master Plan Part 3 was more ambitious, as it presented a case towards a world where there is sustainable energy for the entire planet. Considering the scale and ambitious nature of Master Plan Part 3, it was widely speculated that Elon Musk’s next Master Plan would not be around for some time. During the second quarter earnings call, however, Musk confirmed that he is indeed creating his next big plan.
Master Plan Part 4
Elon Musk mentioned his next Master Plan when a question was asked about the work that goes on inside the Tesla Design Studio during the Q2 2025 earnings call. In response to the inquiry, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen emphasized that while earnings calls are not the venue for disclosing new product-related information, Tesla is working to ensure that the future remains exciting. Musk agreed, stating that there are lots of exciting things happening in the Tesla Design Studio.
“What’s going to happen over the next several years is a fundamental transformation of the company from a pre-autonomy world to a post-autonomy. And I’m working on a new Master Plan to articulate that to the Tesla team. And there will be some teething pains as you transition from a pre- autonomy to post-autonomy world, but I think the future vision for Tesla is incredibly exciting and will profoundly change the world in a good way,” Musk said.
A Post-Autonomy World
Considering Musk’s comments, it would appear that Master Plan Part 4 will be focused on a path towards what the CEO has been describing as “sustainable abundance.” If Master Plan Part 3 was focused on fostering sustainable energy for the entire planet, Master Plan Part 4 will likely present a path towards abundance in a world populated by self-driving vehicles like the Cybercab and humanoid robots like Optimus.
Master Plan Part 4 will likely have been farfetched just a couple years ago. Yet with Tesla now operating its Robotaxi service in Austin and Optimus V3 expected to enter production next year, the idea of a world filled with “sustainable abundance” does seem quite feasible. It will be ambitious like Elon Musk’s other Master Plans, of course, but it will be attainable.
News
Tesla Optimus robots will ship with a design no consumer has seen yet
Elon Musk described Optimus V3’s design as “exquisite.”
Tesla is already producing its Optimus units for its own use, but when the humanoid robot actually starts shipping to consumers, it will likely look like a completely different product. This was, at least, hinted at by Elon Musk during the second quarter earnings call.
Optimus design iterations
When Optimus was initially announced during Tesla’s first AI Day event in 2021, the company only had a static model of the humanoid robot and a literal person in a robot suit dancing on the stage. Over the years, Tesla has showcased increasingly refined versions of its Optimus robot, culminating in V2, which is currently being produced today.
During the Q1 2025 All-Hands Meeting, CEO Elon Musk told Tesla employees that the company will try to produce its first “legion” of Optimus robots this year.
At the time, expectations seemed to suggest that Tesla would go ahead and mass-produce Optimus V2 with some refinements, such as hands that have 22 degrees of freedom. Such speculations seemed reasonable since Optimus V2 already moves very well, and its design already looked refined compared to humanoid robots made by other companies.
Optimus V3 design
During the second quarter 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk clarified that when Optimus enters mass production, the humanoid robot will feature its Version 3 design. This means that the Optimus robots that will be delivered to Tesla’s first consumers will feature a different design compared to the Optimus V2 robots that have been in use by the company since 2023.
Elon Musk seems quite optimistic about Optimus V3’s potential, stating that the design of the humanoid robot would be quite exquisite. He also echoed his previous sentiments about Optimus likely becoming Tesla’s biggest product in the long run.
“The Optimus 3 design, as I mentioned earlier, is, I think, finding the right design. There will be further optimizations, but there are, I think, no fundamental changes that are needed for the Optimus 3 design. It has all the degrees of freedom that you really want or need,” Musk said, later noting that Optimus 3’s design is “exquisite.”
Tesla is yet to tease the design or overall look of Optimus V3, though one could assume that the robot will likely resemble the sleek, humanlike concept that the company showcased in 2021. If Optimus V3 does feature such a look, it would undoubtedly become one of the most futuristic products in the market, even in the coming years.
Tesla’s little-known secret about its Diner might be the best feature of all
xAI, Musk Foundation helps schools near Memphis supercomputer site
What to expect from Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s new Master Plan
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
Trending
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
-
News1 week ago
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla ups Robotaxi fare price to another comical figure with service area expansion
-
News1 week ago
Tesla’s longer Model Y did not scale back requests for this vehicle type from fans
-
News1 week ago
“Worthy of respect:” Six-seat Model Y L acknowledged by Tesla China’s biggest rivals
-
News1 week ago
First glimpse of Tesla Model Y with six seats and extended wheelbase
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla is already rolling out a new feature for in-car Grok