Tesla’s little-known secret about its Diner might be the best feature of all

Tesla’s Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles has a little-known secret, and in all honesty, it might be the best part of the entire thing.

Tesla opened its Supercharger Diner earlier in June, and in its first week of operation, it has done nothing but garner attention from fans, food critics, and general onlookers who are surprised to see the company gaining traction in the culinary space.

However, there is a little-known secret about the Diner that many people have not shared, and it has to do with the staff and customers.

Traditionally, restaurants in the United States do not pay their servers a normal wage. They are paid a lower hourly rate because they make most of their money through tips or gratuity. While it is sort of strange and has recently become a more controversial topic, tipping culture in the U.S. has garnered plenty of attention lately.

Many people outside the U.S. have trouble grasping the idea of tipping servers, as many believe the restaurant should pay them a livable wage and stop relying on customers to keep the employees to a point where they can live reasonably well.

In the U.S., people seem to be on board with one side or the other: tip them because the restaurant doesn’t pay them a wage, or “I’m not tipping them for doing their jobs.”

Whichever side of the argument you’re on, I think it seems reasonable to want servers to make enough money to live comfortably and expect the restaurant to take care of that.

Tesla has done just that for the staff at the Supercharger Diner, as it has been revealed that the company covers tipping. There is no option to tip the servers or wait staff; Tesla will do it for you.

This is a great gesture by Tesla because more and more people every day seem to be against tipping in an effort to force restaurants to pay employees more money. While it seems like a good strategy at first, it only impacts the servers, while this decision does not impact the restaurant and its owners.

Tesla is taking that risk out of the equation by providing gratuity to employees through its own means.