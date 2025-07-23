News
Elon Musk reveals big plans for Tesla Optimus at the Supercharger Diner
Will Optimus deliver my Tesla Club on roller skates? I’m hopeful.
Elon Musk revealed on X on Wednesday that Tesla Optimus will soon be getting a job at the Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles, and its role will be right on par with what we believed the humanoid bot would be perfect for.
While Optimus was spotted serving popcorn at the Diner on Monday as it opened for the first time, that’s its only job, at least for now. Musk said Optimus will be getting a promotion in 2026, and it will be a food runner, bringing your order straight to your car, eliminating the need to go inside yourself.
It will complete what Tesla hopes is a full-fledged 50s diner experience, curated by the imagination of the future. In the 1950s, drive-in diners were a common hangout to grab a bite and watch a movie. Tesla opened its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles earlier this week, but it has a futuristic twist to it.
You can order food directly from your car, sync your center touchscreen and speakers to the two massive projection screens that Tesla is playing movie scenes on at the Diner, and even go inside for a true break from your car.
Next year, Tesla will take it a step further, Musk confirmed:
Optimus will bring the food to your car next year pic.twitter.com/opPGjOe7t1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2025
The Diner features 80 Superchargers that can be used by both Tesla and non-Tesla EVs, provided that the manufacturer of the electric car has access to the company’s robust network. It is also available to non-EV owners, as they can park their cars and stop in for a quick bite to eat.
Tesla’s full menu at the Diner is available here, and its focus for the restaurant was to provide healthier options by sourcing most of its food from local, organic, and humane farms:
We put a lot of effort into using truly organic ingredients from farms that we have visited
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2025
Optimus’s capabilities seem to be progressing to a point where Tesla feels confident that the humanoid robot can handle carrying food and delivering it to customers at their cars. Whether it will be put on roller skates is another question, but we’re hopeful Optimus can do it when it gets its promotion next year.
Investor's Corner
Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025 earnings results
Tesla posted total revenues of $22.496 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 per share.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its Q2 2025 earnings results in an update letter. The document was posted on the electric vehicle maker’s official Investor Relations website after markets closed today, July 23, 2025.
Tesla’s Q2 earnings come on the heels of a quarter where the company produced over 410,000 vehicles, delivered over 384,000 vehicles, and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products. The second quarter also saw the launch of the Roboaxi service’s pilot program in Austin, a notable step forward for the company’s self-driving program.
Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings in a nutshell
As could be seen in Tesla’s Q2 2025 update letter, the company posted GAAP EPS of $0.33 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 per share. Tesla also posted total revenues of $22.496 billion.
In comparison, Wall Street expected Tesla to post earnings per share of $0.39, down 25% from a year ago. Tesla’s revenue is forecasted to fall 13% to $22.19 billion, and analysts also expect the electric vehicle maker to post lower margins this quarter.
Tesla’s other Q2 metrics
For the second quarter, Tesla’s total revenue decreased 12% YoY to $22.5B. Operating income also decreased 42% YoY to $0.9B, resulting in a 4.1% operating margin. Tesla still has a strong war chest, as the company’s quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments was $36.8B.
Product Plans
Tesla noted in its Q2 2025 update letter that the company remains focused on “prudently growing our vehicle volumes in a capex efficient manner by using our existing vehicle production capacity before building new lines.” Still, Tesla noted that plans for new vehicles that will launch in 2025 remain on track, including initial production of a more affordable model in 1H25.
Tesla also reiterated that the Cybercab will be produced using the company’s upcoming “Unboxed” manufacturing process. Volume production of the Cybercab is expected to start sometime in 2026.
Below is Tesla’s Q2 2025 update letter:
TSLA-Q2-2025-Update by Simon Alvarez on Scribd
Investor's Corner
Tesla Q2 2025 earnings: What Wall Street expects
The company has faced mounting pressure this year, with TSLA stock down 19% year-to-date.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its second-quarter 2025 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, July 23. The company has faced mounting pressure this year, with TSLA stock down about 19% year-to-date.
What Wall Street expects
As noted in a TipRanks report, Wall Street has remained cautious about the electric vehicle maker due to concerns about the EV segment in general, competition, reduced margins, federal EV regulations, and CEO Elon Musk’s political activities.
Overall, Wall Street expects Tesla to post earnings per share of $0.39, down 25% from a year ago. Tesla’s revenue is forecasted to fall 13% to $22.19 billion, and analysts also expect the electric vehicle maker to post lower margins this quarter.
Analyst expectations
Tesla delivered approximately 384,120 vehicles in Q2, a 13.5% drop year-over-year, as per Main Street Data. The company also produced over 410,000 vehicles and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products during the quarter.
Ahead of the earnings call, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard reiterated a Buy rating and a $335 per share price target. He also adjusted his Q2 revenue forecast to $21 billion, down from his previous estimate of $24.1 billion. Despite short-term softness, Sheppard maintained his 2025 and 2026 projections, citing confidence in Tesla’s high-margin Robotaxi business model.
Barclays analyst Dan Levy kept a Hold rating with a $275 price target. He stated that the company faces “increasingly weaker fundamentals,” but he also suggested that Tesla’s Robotaxi story could drive optimism. Levy expects modest gross margin improvement quarter-over-quarter and flagged the full-year EPS estimate drop from $3.20 to $1.84. Delays in launching the affordable Tesla model remain a downside risk, Levy noted.
News
Tesla expands FSD Transfer offer to Europe and the Middle East
Tesla’s FSD transfer offer has long been used as a quarterly sales lever in North America.
Tesla has extended its Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfer promotion beyond North America, opening the door for owners in Europe and the Middle East to carry over their existing FSD systems to a new vehicle.
The move comes days after Elon Musk acknowledged a user’s request for FSD transfers in Europe on X, which the CEO called a “fair” ask. Tesla Europe later confirmed the offer via its official X account.
FSD transfers reaching new markets
FSD transfers have been used as a quarterly sales lever in North America, with its most recent availability in April 2025, as noted in a Not a Tesla App report. While this incentive had remained exclusive to the U.S. and Canada, Tesla’s latest announcement marks the first time the program has been rolled out internationally.
Interestingly enough, the offer hasn’t yet been extended to other FSD-enabled regions like China. This suggests that Tesla may be prioritizing markets where regulatory approval for FSD remains pending. European Tesla owners, after all, have been waiting literal years for FSD to be rolled out into their countries.
How the program works
The process for FSD transfers is straightforward. Existing Tesla owners with FSD must place a new vehicle order and complete delivery during the active promotion period. During checkout, customers are instructed not to add FSD to the new car. Instead, they must notify a Tesla advisor of their intent to transfer their existing vehicle’s FSD.
On delivery day, FSD will be deactivated on the old vehicle and activated on the new one. Customers are not required to trade in or sell their original Tesla that had FSD, though once the license is moved, the old vehicle reverts to just Basic Autopilot features.
Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025 earnings results
Elon Musk reveals big plans for Tesla Optimus at the Supercharger Diner
Tesla Q2 2025 earnings: What Wall Street expects
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
Trending
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
-
News6 days ago
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla ups Robotaxi fare price to another comical figure with service area expansion
-
News6 days ago
Tesla’s longer Model Y did not scale back requests for this vehicle type from fans
-
News6 days ago
“Worthy of respect:” Six-seat Model Y L acknowledged by Tesla China’s biggest rivals
-
News1 week ago
First glimpse of Tesla Model Y with six seats and extended wheelbase
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla is already rolling out a new feature for in-car Grok