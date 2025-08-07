Tesla makes major change at Supercharger Diner amid epic demand

Tesla has made a major change at its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles as the location is experiencing epic amounts of demand after launch.

The Supercharger Diner was an idea of CEO Elon Musk’s way back in 2018. It took some time to come to fruition, but it has finally opened, serving its first customers in July.

Upon its launch, people lined up around the block to give the restaurant a try. There were some who admitted to waiting 13 hours for the doors to open, which finally did at 4:20 p.m. local time.

If you know anything about Tesla, you know that the time fits the bill for the company.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, it has basically been a non-stop operation since its grand opening. It’s already available to serve customers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. These hours, along with the long-awaited grand opening, have brought tens of thousands of customers in the first few weeks.

As a result, the Diner’s chef, Eric Greenspan, revealed there will be some things that will no longer be on the menu as it handles “unprecedented demand.”

He told Eater the menu would be “forever evolving.” It has, as a result, now been void of the following menu items:

Market Salad

Club Sandwich

Hashbrown Bites

Biscuits and Red Gravy

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Patty option for Burger

Waffles are now only served in the morning, instead of all day

Soft serve will return this week. It’s provided by a local farm, which couldn’t handle the demand

Reimagined fountain drinks

Tesla focused on sourcing a vast majority of the food from local sources. This is likely why it has been forced to scale back much of its menu for the time being. When restaurants source their food and beverages locally, their menus change frequently.

To ensure that menu items are both available in plentiful quantities and fresh, the menu could feature some seasonal options moving forward.