Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling EV in Europe

The Tesla Model 3 has taken the top spot as the most popular electric vehicle in Europe in terms of sales for August. The most-affordable EV from Tesla overtook the Renault Zoe in the rankings, which has dominated the European market for several months.

According to a report from the EV Sales Blog, the Model 3 was delivered to 7,020 customers during August. This figure was enough to give it the top spot by a sizeable margin. The second-place Zoe from Renault sold 6,183 units, trailing the Model 3 by nearly 900 units.

The Ford Kuga PHEV, Hyundai Kona EV, and Mercedes A250e finished off the top 5 with 5,055, 4,054, and 3,505 units delivered, respectively.

The domination of the Model 3 in the European market is quite impressive, considering Tesla does not have a functioning production facility on the continent. Currently, Tesla is building one near Berlin, Germany, but it won’t start building any cars until Summer 2021.

This means that any car that Tesla delivers in Europe must be imported from the company’s facility in Fremont, California, which makes the vehicles slightly more expensive. For example, the Model 3 Standard Range+ in the United States starts at $37,990. In Germany, importing the same variant would cost drivers just under $50,o00, at $49,840.

Despite this, along with a sizeable concentration of competitive EVs from other manufacturers in the European market, the Model 3 is the top dog.

Due to the Model 3’s variants, which all offer different range ratings and performance specifications, drivers of all types have the ability to pick the perfect car for them. The prices may vary, but for the money, Tesla EVs are the best on the market.

Not to mention, now that Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features are beginning to gain notoriety and be approved for regular usage in some European countries, the cars are becoming even more popular.

In terms of 2020 as a whole, the Renault Zoe still holds an 11,000 vehicle lead over the Model 3 with 52,150 units sold. The Model 3 has just over 41,000.

However, Tesla does have more units sold than the Volkswagen e-Golf by just under 16,000 cars, which is impressive, considering Volkswagen is based in Germany. Also, the Audi e-Tron trails by over 20,000 vehicles.

The Model 3 shares 7% of the total EV market share in Europe, while the Renault Zoe has 9%.