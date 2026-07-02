Tesla brings Model Y L ‘Launch Series’ to the U.S. at $61,990

Tesla has officially launched the Model Y L in the United States and Puerto Rico for $61,990. It is the longer-wheelbase version of the Model Y, and has been available in China since last year.

Tesla brings the Model Y L to the U.S. just months after it phased out the only pure SUV in its lineup, the Model X. It is slightly longer than the Model Y configurations that are already available in the U.S., and features a three-row, six-seat setup with Captain’s Chairs being among the many features that make this a truly fantastic offering.

The Model Y L is priced competitively at $61,990, and features 325 miles of range and a 0-60 MPH in just 4.4 seconds.

Tesla also added a handful of new features that are not available in even the Premium Model Y. Here’s a full list of its features:

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Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Powered Thigh Cushion

Heated/Ventilated Captain’s Seats in Second Row with Powered Armrests & One-Touch Fold

Heated Third-Row Seats with Power Recline, One-Touch Fold & Child Seat Anchors

Improved Airflow, Increased Efficiency, More Range

89 cubic feet of trunk space

Upgraded Acoustic Glass and Suspension to Minimize Road Noise

Adaptive Damping for a Smooth, Stable Ride

Staggered Tires for Enhanced Grip

Larger Tailgate for Better Rear Visibility and Bigger Windows Overall

16″ First Row and 8″ Second Row Touchscreens

19-Speaker Immersive Tesla Audio

50W Wireless Charging Pads with Active Cooling and Charging Ports for All Other Seats

FSD Supervised and Integrated Grok AI

Tesla is also delivering these first units as a “Launch Series,” which comes with additional features, such as:

Door Trim Puddle Lights

Suede Dashboard Wing

Exterior and Interior Badging

Floor Mats

Sill Plates

The launch of the Model Y L in the U.S. marks a huge offering from Tesla to U.S. consumers. People have been calling for Tesla to bring a larger car to the U.S., and it needed it more than ever now that the Model X is gone.

It is a huge accomplishment for Tesla to get the Model Y L to the U.S., and after reporting strong deliveries today, it will be interesting to see how this car impacts future quarterly delivery reports.

Deliveries for the Model Y L “Launch Series” are slated for September or October of this year.