Tesla China shows off Model Y L’s manufacturing process in new video

Tesla China has shared a video showing a glimpse at the impressive manufacturing process of the Model Y L.

The video was shared by the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Model Y L production

The Model Y L may be just an extended wheelbase, six-seat version of the best-selling all-electric crossover, but manufacturing such a vehicle at scale while the standard Model Y is still being produced at high volumes in Giga Shanghai is no joke. As could be seen in Tesla China’s video, however, it appears that Gigafactory Shanghai’s Model Y L line is now dialed in.

This is evident in the impressive automation on the Model Y L’s lines at Giga Shanghai. Throughout the video, robots can be seen producing and assembling parts of the Model Y L, from its third-row seats to its battery modules. Needless to say, it would appear that the Model Y L has become a product of “the machine that builds the machine.” $TSLA 🇨🇳

Model Y L momentum

Vehicle registrations of the Model Y L have been picking up as of late, with industry watchers stating that Tesla China saw 4,000 registrations of the extended wheelbase, six-seat vehicle during the week of September 22-28, 2025. Considering that Tesla China saw a total of 19,300 insurance registrations during the week, the Model Y L effectively contributed almost 20% of the company’s overall figures.

Demand for the Model Y L seems to be quite steady, with Tesla China’s official website stating that the earliest deliveries of the vehicle, if ordered today, would be around November 2025. Overall, the production ramp of the Model Y L, paired with its seemingly healthy demand in China, could provide some notable contributions to the company’s results this coming Q4 2025.