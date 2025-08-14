Tesla Model Y L spotted seemingly en route to showroom in China

Tesla China definitely seems to be following an accelerated schedule in the well-speculated rollout of the Model Y L, the extended wheelbase, six-seat variant of the electric vehicle maker’s best-selling crossover.

Based on images that have been recently shared online, it appears that Tesla China has started shipping out some initial Model Y L units to select stores across the country.

Recent sighting

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that Giga Shanghai has started the production of the Model Y L. While the progress of the Model Y L’s rollout seems extremely quick, there have been notable signs that the electric car maker is indeed preparing for the rollout of the upcoming vehicle. The Model Y L, for example, was listed in the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s (MIIT) latest batch of new energy vehicle models that are eligible for vehicle purchase tax exemptions.

Less than a week after these reports, Tesla watchers from China have shared photos of a mysterious vehicle being transported to a Tesla showroom in Jiangsu. The vehicle in the images was wrapped from bumper to bumper, though one could see that it is quite a bit longer than the other Model Y being transported in the same truck. Interestingly enough, the covered Model Y unit also seemed to be equipped with different front seats than standard Model Ys. $TSLA 🇨🇳 It looks like the six-seat Model Y L is on its way to a Tesla store in Jiangsu, China 👀 pic.twitter.com/JegZ6efWFe— Ming (@thaichiminh1907) August 14, 2025

What to expect from the Model Y L

The MIIT’s listing for the Model Y have provided a pretty good teaser on what to expect from the extended wheelbase version of Tesla’s best-selling crossover. As per the MIIT’s list, the Model Y L will feature a 82.0-kWh lithium-ion battery from LG Energy Solution, which should give the vehicle a CLTC range of 751 km. The Model Y L is also expected to add roughly 178 mm (7 inches) to the overall length of the standard Model Y, with 152 mm (6 inches) being dedicated to stretching the wheelbase.

Initial images from the MIIT’s list also suggest that the Model Y L will feature a dedicated badge with an afterimage effect on the “Y.” The vehicle’s wheels also seemed to be equipped with a new set of 19” wheels that feature a star-esque pattern.