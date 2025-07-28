Tesla’s new affordable Model Y details teased in new sighting

Tesla has been very secretive about any details surrounding its affordable vehicles, but a new sighting seems to have provided a first glimpse at the company’s cheaper Model Y. Based on the sighting, it appears that the vehicle will indeed be a stripped-out version of the all-electric crossover, but it could be the perfect starter car for a Robotaxi service.

Affordable Tesla

During the second quarter earnings call, Tesla VP for Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy stated that more affordable models will be available for everyone in Q4. He also confirmed that the production of the vehicles really did start in June, just as stated in Tesla’s previous Update Letters.

Tesla executives, however, did not provide specific details about the affordable cars, save for a previous comment stating that they would be quite similar to what the company currently offers today. This has brought speculations that Tesla’s more affordable vehicles that were listed in its Update Letters will just be stripped-out versions of cars like the Model Y. LEAKED: $TSLA new affordable Model Y



• Exterior •

🔹 Front bumper camera

🔹 No split headlights

🔹 No glass roof

🔹 No rear indirect light bar

🔹 Afterburner reflection panel replaced by painted body panel



• Interior •

🔸 No cupholder cover

🔸 No storage in front of… pic.twitter.com/1A9IXXukHg— Luca Presti (@LVCAPRESTI) July 26, 2025

Recent Sighting

These speculations seemed to be accurate, at least based on a recent sighting of the affordable car that has recently been posted on social media. The video, which was reportedly captured in California, featured a stripped-out Model Y with several characteristics that will likely make it notably more affordable.

Based on the video, it would appear that the affordable Model Y will feature no split headlights and no glass roof. The indirect light bar also seems to be absent from the vehicle. Inside, the vehicle did not seem to have cupholder covers and no rear screen. Its seats also look like Tesla’s non-ventilated vegan leather seats.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, the vehicle, despite its evident cost-cutting measures, still features a front bumper camera. Considering that the car will be produced with Tesla’s AI6 chip, it would seem that Tesla is also designing the vehicle as an ideal car for its Robotaxi service.