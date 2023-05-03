Tesla’s newest lineup trims ‘highly volume additive’ on path to 2M annual build rate

By

Tesla’s newest lineup additions are two “highly volume additive” vehicles that will help the automaker reach its potential 2 million unit annual production rate.

Last night, Tesla reintroduced the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive, which has been absent from the company’s lineup since August due to a way-too-long waitlist.

It was the second trim that Tesla introduced this year, as the Model Y All-Wheel-Drive also was rolled out by the automaker in April.

Analyst and Tesla permabull Gary Black believes the roll-out of the two new vehicle trims will help the automaker achieve an even higher production rate as it aims for at least 1.8 million cars built in 2023.

However, there is potential that the new trims will contribute even further, especially because of their powertrains and prices that could help Tesla achieve 2 million vehicles this year.

“We believe both new trims will be highly volume additive,” Black wrote. “M-3 because it’s an AWD priced $6k below the M-3 Performance (pre-EV credit); M-Y SR because it’s at a lower price point than the best-selling M-3 LR AWD.”

The Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive is an ideal option for many buyers because it offers the same AWD powertrain as the Performance configuration but with more range.

Many drivers do not desire the acceleration or top speed the Performance Model 3 offers, making the Long Range AWD vehicle a more ideal option. This would be backed up by the waitlist being too long, as more buyers opted for this vehicle than the Performance.

After all, more range for $6,000 less, before the EV tax credit, is an ideal situation financially.

Additionally, the Model Y All-Wheel-Drive is less expensive than the re-introduced Model 3 LR AWD while offering additional room due to its crossover SUV body style.

Nevertheless, the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive is still expected to become Tesla’s best-selling configuration of the all-electric sedan in Black’s estimation “since many buyers will not buy a $40k+ car with RWD and M-3 Performance was priced at $53,240.”

Tesla’s 2022 Production Goals

While Tesla has listed 1.8 million vehicles as the bogey for the year, CEO Elon Musk stated the number the automaker could actually accomplish is slightly higher during the Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call:

“I mean, our internal production potential is actually closer to 2 million vehicles, but we were saying 1.8 million because, I don’t know, there just always seems to be some freaking force majeure thing that happens somewhere on Earth. And we don’t control if there’s like earthquakes, tsunamis, wars, pandemics, etc. So if it’s a smooth year, actually, without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, we actually have the potential to do 2 million cars this year.”

Musk is convinced demand is already high enough to reach that figure and with the two new trims being rolled out in the past month, there is a lot of indication Tesla will reach its 1.8 million unit goal easily.

The addition of the Model 3 LR AWD could be Tesla’s key to 2 million cars this year.

