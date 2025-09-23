Tesla is offering a crazy choice on Model 3 to help with end of quarter push

Tesla is offering a crazy choice on the Model 3 to help with its end-of-quarter push, but it is only available in Canada.

Tesla has been offering some pretty crazy incentives to help move vehicles in various markets, including discounts, Supercharging, and other offers.

In Canada, it is offering something pretty crazy: a $5,000 discount or Free Supercharging for life:

This would bring the price of the two Tesla Model 3 configurations:

Tesla Model 3 RWD – $49,990

Tesla Model 3 LRAWD – $56,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance – $64,990

The offer only stands if delivery is taken by September 30. The company describes the terms and conditions:

“Orders will default to $5,000 off total purchase price, deducted pre-tax. Requires you to contact Tesla to switch promotion to free Supercharging if desired. Supercharging promotion is tied to your Tesla Account and cannot be transferred to another vehicle, person or order, even in the case of ownership transfer. Used vehicles and vehicles used for commercial purposes (like taxi, rideshare and delivery services) are excluded from this promotion. You are still responsible for Supercharger fees, like idle and congestion fees, when applicable. Redeemable only at Tesla-owned Superchargers. Tesla reserves the right in its sole discretion to remove the free Supercharging from your vehicle in the event of excessive charging. “

The $5,000 discount in Canada, or the unlimited Free Supercharging, is a massive deal, as it benefits those looking for a deal or those who plan to use the car as a daily driver.

Tesla has used a lot of different deals this quarter to help push cars out and bolster Q3 delivery figures.

1 Year Free Supercharging on Inventory Cybertruck, Model S, Model X in the U.S.

18 Months free Supercharging on Model 3 in the U.S.

Lifetime Free Supercharging with Luxe Package on Model S and Model X in the U.S.

Up to $2,000 off Model 3 and Model Y Inventory in the U.S.

These deals have all contributed to an increase in demand and minimal vehicle inventory in various markets.