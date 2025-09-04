Tesla owners are celebrating Model Y L first deliveries

Tesla customers in China seem to be loving the Model Y L. This was hinted at in posts from the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The Model Y L is Tesla’s entry into China’s competitive six-seat crossover SUV segment, which has previously been out of reach for the standard Model Y.

Model Y L delivery celebrations

Tesla Model Y L owners in China have been sharing enthusiastic reviews following the delivery of their vehicles. Many cited the SUV’s safety, practicality, and family-friendly design as key reasons for choosing the vehicle. Several noted that they placed orders for the vehicle without seeing the Model Y L in person, while others highlighted that they “only trust Tesla for its safety and technology.”

“For our two kids and two grandparents, the six-seater Model Y L is perfect for our family of six. Because we trust Tesla’s safety and intelligent features, we placed a blind order to be among the first owners to take delivery!” one Model Y L owner stated, as translated by Tesla watcher @tslaming.

Owners praised the six-seater’s handling, spaciousness, and advanced features, with one calling it “perfect” compared to competitors. Families highlighted the Model Y L’s suitability for accommodating children and grandparents, while others described upgrading from previous Teslas as a natural choice. Some even made long trips to pick up their vehicles, eager to take road trips across China in the new model.

“This is my second Tesla, and I specially took the high-speed train to pick it up! The first thing I’ll do with my new car is take my family and dog on a road trip to Xinjiang, and travel all over China with the Model Y L,” another Model Y L customer wrote. Tesla Model YL has been receiving more and more glowing reviews from Chinese customers 😍 It's simply "love at the first sight" 👏



Tesla Model Y specs

Unveiled on August 19, the Model Y L joins Tesla’s existing five-seat variants in China, offering a larger footprint and additional seating. Priced from RMB 339,000 ($47,460), the vehicle is positioned above the RWD and long-range AWD five-seat versions. The Model Y L is longer than the standard Model Y, with a wheelbase extended to 3,040 mm.

The timing of the Model Y L’s release aligns with growing demand for Tesla vehicles in China. Recent insurance registration data showed 12,500 Tesla units recorded last week, a 21% increase from the previous week’s 10,300 units. Analysts expect the addition of the six-seat SUV to broaden Tesla’s appeal to families seeking larger electric options, further boosting sales momentum this third quarter.