Tesla racer urges reviewers to give Cybertruck a second look after Off-Road Mode update

A Tesla amateur racer is urging reviewers to give a second look to the Tesla Cybertruck. As per the Tesla racer, the Cybertruck’s dedicated off-road features make a notable difference in the vehicle.

Craig Coker, an amateur racer who currently holds 15 track records for electric vehicles, is no stranger to the Cybertruck. He has tested the vehicle on the track, and he was also the driver behind the wheel of the Unplugged Performance Cybertruck that was pushed past its limits during the King of the Hammers event in February.

As per Coker, anyone who’s reviewed the Cybertruck in the past should strongly consider giving the vehicle a second look now that its dedicated Off-Road update has been rolled out. “The OTA updates of the off-road features in Cybertruck has exceeded my expectations. Any company that did an early review should strongly consider to do a follow-up review. Night and day difference,” Coker wrote in a post on X.

While the Cybertruck has the makings of a great off-roader on paper, the vehicle’s dedicated Off-Road Mode was released at a later date. Thus, when the first batch of Cybertrucks was shared with reviewers, the vehicle didn’t have functions like its front and rear differential lockers activated. As a result, critical reviews of the Cybertruck’s off-road capabilities became commonplace.

The fact that viral videos of the Cybertruck getting stuck in what appeared to be relatively easy terrain did not help. While many of these videos could be attributed to driver error, it did not stop Tesla critics from pouncing on the narrative that the Cybertruck is a complete failure or the “worst truck ever.” Dedicated social media groups against the Cybertruck, such as Reddit’s r/Cyberstuck subreddit, highlight just how polarizing the vehicle has become.

Inasmuch as the complaints about the Cybertruck’s off-road performance are understandable when the vehicle was initially reviewed, the brutalist pickup truck has since grown into a much more mature product. With this in mind, the Tesla racer might have a pretty valid point. Perhaps it would be a good idea for reviewers — at least those who are willing — to give the Cybertruck a second look.

Tesla’s dedicated Cybertruck Off-Road Mode update is discussed in the video below.

