Tesla is ramping its hiring for Cybercab vehicle manufacturing roles

Tesla is accelerating preparations for its upcoming Cybercab by rapidly expanding its hiring efforts in Austin, Texas.

A check of the company’s Careers website shows 30 open positions tied to the Cybercab project, with 25 focused directly on vehicle manufacturing. The spike in listings suggests that Tesla may be gearing up for a production ramp of its fully autonomous two-seater at Giga Texas.

New Cybercab job listings

Tesla’s Careers page now features several new roles that appear crucial to the Cybercab’s buildout. Among the most recent additions are openings for Engineering Technicians for the Cybercab’s drive units, battery pack, and general assembly, as well as positions for Equipment Technicians for the vehicle’s production lines.

Earlier this month, Tesla only had three openings related to the autonomous two-seater’s manufacturing. Even then, it was already exciting as the Cybercab would be produced using Tesla’s “Unboxed” manufacturing process. This process is designed to make the Cybercab easier and quicker to produce. 🚨BREAKING! Tesla is hiring Cybercab production facilities roles.



"To operate one of the largest and most sophisticated manufacturing facilities in the world." pic.twitter.com/PPHQqV3qnU— Tesla Yoda (@teslayoda) October 24, 2025

Similar to previous Cybercab-related job listings, all of the openings are currently based in Austin, Texas. This suggests that for now, at least, the production of the Cybercab will really be focused on Giga Texas to start.

Ultra-fast Cybercab production targets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has described the Cybercab as the company’s highest-volume vehicle yet, targeting an annual production rate of around 2 million units. He added that the Cybercab line will operate more like a “high-speed consumer electronics” assembly process than a conventional car factory.

“If you’ve seen the design of the Cybercab line, it doesn’t look like a normal car manufacturing line,” Musk said earlier this year. “It looks like a really high-speed consumer electronics line. In fact, the line will move so fast that actually people can’t even get close to it.”