Tesla reveals major info about the Semi as it heads toward ‘mass production’

Tesla has revealed some major information about the all-electric Semi as it heads toward “mass production,” according to CEO Elon Musk.

The Semi has been working toward a wider production phase after several years of development, pilot programs, and the construction of a dedicated production facility that is specifically catered to the manufacturing of the vehicle.

However, some information, like trim levels and their specs were not revealed by Tesla, but now that the Semi is headed toward mass production this year, the company finally revealed those specifics.

Tesla plans to build a Standard Range and Long Range Trim level of the Semi, and while the range is noted in the company’s newly-released spec list, there is no indication of what battery size will be equipped by them. However, there is a notable weight difference between the two of roughly 3,000 lbs, and the Long Range configuration has a lightning-fast peak charging speed of 1.2 MW.

This information is not available for the Standard Range quite yet.

The spec list is as follows:

Standard Range: 325 miles of range (at 82,000 lbs gross combination weight Curb Weight: <20,000 Energy Consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles Charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 minutes Charge Type: MCS 3.2 Drive Power: Up to 800 kW ePTO (Electric Power Take Off): Up to 25 kW

Long Range: Range: 500 miles (at 82,000 lbs gross combination weight) Curb Weight: 23,000 lbs Energy Consumption: 1.7 kWh per mile Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles Charging: Up to 60% of range in 30 minutes Charge Type: MCS 3.2 Peak charging speed: 1.2MW (1,200kW) Drive Power: Up to 800 kW ePTO (Electric Power Take Off): Up to 25 kW



It is important to keep in mind that the Semi is currently spec’d for local runs, and Tesla has not yet released or developed a sleeper cabin that would be more suitable for longer trips, cross-country hauls, and overnight travel.

Instead, the vehicle will be initially used for regional deliveries, as it has in the pilot programs for Pepsi Co. and Frito-Lay for the past several years.

It will enter mass production this year, Musk confirmed on X over the weekend.

Now that the company’s dedicated Semi production facility in Sparks, Nevada, is standing, the timeline seems much more realistic as the vehicle has had its mass manufacturing date adjusted on several occasions.