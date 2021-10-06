Tesla Shareholder Day 2021: Here’s What Investors Will Ask Elon Musk and Co.

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will hold its 2021 Annual Shareholder’s Meeting on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The meeting will be held at Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin and will begin at 5:30 PM EDT.

Tesla utilizes Say Investor Relations, a platform used by several large companies to handle questions for quarterly earnings calls and shareholder meetings. Say has been used by Tesla in the past in each of the Quarterly Earnings Calls that Teslarati has covered.

Top Voted Questions

The following questions that are listed have been upvoted by Tesla Shareholders the most, indicating that they are the inquiries they are most concerned with heading into the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Does Tesla plan to offer any dividends to its shareholders in the next two years? With $TSLA stock price back into the $700-800 range, and likely heading higher, would you consider another split to allow retail investors to continue adding shares at a decent per share price? Is there any guidance on when Cybertruck production will begin and at what rate the ramp-up will happen? Can Tesla provide quarterly updates on Energy Business along with Automotive Reporting Deliveries and Production? Are we going to see 4680 batter cell this year in Texas? If not, what part of production is holding it up?

Most Shares Represented

The following questions that are listed are represented by the most shares of $TSLA Stock. This means that if the question was upvoted, it takes the number of shares that each upvoter has and accumulates them. It is not representative of the number of shares owned by the person asking the question. Some of the questions are repeated.

Is there any guidance on when Cybertruck production will begin and at what rate the ramp-up will happen? With $TSLA stock price back into the $700-800 range, and likely heading higher, would you consider another split to allow retail investors to continue adding shares at a decent per share price? Are we going to see 4680 batter cell this year in Texas? If not, what part of production is holding it up? Does Tesla plan to offer any dividends to its shareholders in the next two years? Can Tesla provide quarterly updates on Energy Business along with Automotive Reporting Deliveries and Production?

Some other notable questions include predictions regarding the production of the Tesla Roadster, whether Tesla will begin accepting Dogecoin as payment for its vehicles, and updates on the development of the rumored $25,000 vehicle.

All stockholders as of the close of business on October 7th, 2021, are eligible to attend and cast their votes at the 2021 Annual Meeting from the Fremont Production facility. The company indicated it will announce more specific details regarding check-in procedures for the meeting closer to the date of the event.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

Tesla Shareholder Day 2021: Here’s What Investors Will Ask Elon Musk and Co.