Trump pushes back on Elon Musk’s America Party, calls third-party move ‘ridiculous’

United States President Donald Trump sharply criticized Elon Musk’s decision to launch a new political party, calling the move “ridiculous” and dismissing it as a distraction from the two-party system. The rebuke came shortly after Musk announced the formation of the “America Party,” aimed at disrupting what he calls the entrenched Republican-Democrat “Uniparty.”

Tensions escalate between Trump and Musk

The clash marks a notable shift in the relationship between the two former allies. Musk previously headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s administration, a position aimed at cutting federal spending. The alliance, however, appears to have fractured over policy differences, particularly Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk notes will increase the country’s debt by $5 trillion.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, “It’s always been a two-party system and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion.” Hours later, he posted on Truth Social that Musk had gone “off the rails,” accusing him of promoting an “Electric Vehicle Mandate” that would have required all Americans to switch to EVs in a short timeframe.

Trump emphasized that his latest tax bill deliberately excluded incentives for electric vehicles, saying Americans should be free to choose gasoline-powered, hybrid, or other new technologies without federal mandates, according to a report from the BBC. Someone close to the President ought to tell him the truth. Elon isn’t mad about the EV mandate. He’s upset about $5 trillion being added to the federal debt in next 2 years.



Of all the people close to him, I would expect VP Vance to understand this. He should make sure the… https://t.co/60XWgbyZIQ— Dave Lee (@heydave7) July 6, 2025 What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he’s just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

Musk outlines goals for America Party

Musk has been open about his support for ending the EV tax credit, as long as the incentives for other industries like oil and gas are removed as well.. The CEO has adopted this stance for several years. He has also not supported the idea of a mandate that forces consumers to purchase electric cars.

Advertisement

Musk also stated that the newly formed America Party will focus on congressional races in 2025 and 2026, rather than fielding a presidential candidate in the near term. In his post on X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO criticized both major parties for contributing to the national debt. He also noted that the Department of Government Efficiency’s work will be rendered useless if the US’ debt increases due to Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.