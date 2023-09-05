Tesla sues Chinese chip designer for tech secret infringement

By

Tesla China has sued a Chinese Chip designer for tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, reports out of the country’s state media said on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Shanghai Securities Journal, the litigation was just opened, and the exact details of why Tesla is suing the company, which is Bingling Technology, have not been disclosed. However, “it may involve the field of car manufacturing.”

TianYanCha, a Chinese query platform, said the dispute between Tesla and Bingling involves the “infringement of technical secrets and other aspects.”

The trial is set to begin in Shanghai Intellectual Property Court on October 10, 2023.

We can expect more details of the lawsuit on October 10, but it is yet another example of Tesla using its litigation strategy to make other companies aware of its ability to fight for the protection of its intellectual property.

Recently, Tesla won a trademark lawsuit in China over Tesla Beer, as a distributor attempted to use the company’s likeness, along with a slight play on its name, to sell units of an alcoholic beverage several years ago.

Tesla had sued Zhongyin Food Co., Ltd, the company in question, over the use of the exclusive rights of its trademarks.

Tesla landed a ¥5 million (~$690,000) settlement, and Zhongyin was forced to issue a public statement.

Tesla has been building what it calls a “hardcore” litigation team for several years and has done a lot of work to protect its image and brand.

This latest example will likely yield more details when the case is eventually heard in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, giving us more basis to understand what Tesla is after in this particular matter.

