Tesla is making preparations to bring FSD to Japan and Thailand
This was hinted at in recent reports suggesting that Tesla is now looking to bring FSD to the two Asian countries.
Tesla seems determined to bring its FSD system to all corners of the globe as quickly as possible, and countries like Japan and Thailand are seemingly next on the list.
This was hinted at in recent reports suggesting that Tesla is now looking to bring FSD to the two Asian countries.
FSD in Japan
As noted in a recent report from Nikkei, Tesla has started operating self-driving vehicles using FSD on public roads in Japan. The vehicles have a person in their driver’s seat, but they are only there to monitor the vehicle’s behavior since the actual driving is being done by FSD. The initiative reportedly started nationwide this summer.
The publication noted that while Tesla Japan is still in the process of testing FSD for public roads, the company is aiming to roll out the system to customers as soon as possible, pending compliance with domestic safety standards and guidelines. Both new vehicles and Teslas that have already been sold in Japan are expected to be capable of receiving FSD when it becomes available in the country.
FSD is also coming to Thailand
Apart from Japan, Tesla is also working on making FSD available to Thailand. This was, at least, according to CEO Elon Musk in a post on social media platform X. Musk’s comment came as a response to a Tesla retail investor and owner who noted that there is still no FSD in Thailand. In his post, the TSLA retail investor noted that Tesla drivers in Thailand are eagerly anticipating the release of FSD.
Musk responded that Tesla is actually working on releasing FSD into the country, though the company is “waiting on regulatory approval.” Musk’s comment triggered speculations among Tesla watchers on X, with several speculating on just how many territories the company is bringing FSD into in the near future. Taking on Thailand’s roads is also a notable endeavor for FSD, considering that some cities, such as Bangkok, tend to have congested roads.
Tesla Model Y L officially launched: price, features, and more
With a starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180), the Model Y L seems to have the makings of a potential best-seller.
The Tesla Model Y L has been officially launched in China. The new variant of the all-electric crossover went live on the country’s Model Y configurator Tuesday morning local time.
With a starting price of RMB 339,000 ($47,180), the Model Y L seems to have the makings of a potential best-seller.
Tesla Model Y L at a glance
As could be seen in Tesla China’s official configurator, the Model Y L features a CLTC range of 751 km (467 miles). It also has an estimated 0-100km/h acceleration time of 4.5 seconds, as well as a top speed of 210 km/h.
The Model Y L features a long wheelbase six-seat layout, second row independent seats, continuously variable body damping shock absorbers, and a maximum storage space of 2,539 liters. The vehicle is also offered with an exclusive paint option called Starlight Gold, which is offered for an additional RMB 12,000.
The Model Y L is only offered with 19-inch Mecha Wheels, which feature a unique star-esque pattern. The vehicle is also exclusively offered with a Dark Premium interior for now, though Tesla China stated that a Light Gray Premium interior option will be made available later.
Tesla Model Y L distinct features
What truly makes the Model Y L unique is its extended wheelbase, which allows the vehicle to comfortably seat seven passengers, even if they are all adults. On its website, Tesla China noted that “each seat has ample legroom and is electrically adjustable and heated, with the second-row seats equipped with electric armrests. Optimized sound insulation effectively reduces noise.”
Interestingly enough, the second row seats of the vehicle also feature electric armrests, which should make things more comfortable for passengers. The second and third row seats also fold flat, which would be perfect for camping. Based on images of the vehicle’s interior, air vents have also been installed on both the second and third row seats, ensuring that all passengers are comfortable during trips.
Estimated deliveries of the Tesla Model Y L are expected to start September 2025.
Tesla Model Y L: new features that make it better than the standard Model Y
There’s more than just a six-inch wheelbase expansion with the Model Y L compared to the standard Model Y. In fact, there are a variety of new features, which we will go over in this article.
Tesla has been teasing and is nearing the launch of the new Model Y L in China, which has been marketed as a longer, more family-friendly version of the all-electric crossover.
But there's more than just a six-inch wheelbase expansion with the Model Y L compared to the standard Model Y. In fact, there are a variety of new features, which we will go over in this article.
Comprehensive Tesla Model Y L insights shared by early reviewer
From an exterior perspective, the Model Y L definitely looks longer, and it’s among the longest compact EV SUVs on the market. Here’s how it stacks up to other notable and similar vehicles:
- Tesla Model Y: 113.8 inches (2,890 mm)
- Tesla Model Y L: 119.7 inches (3,040 mm)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5: 118.1 inches (3,000 mm)
- Kia EV6: 114.2 inches (2,900 mm)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 117.5 inches (2,984 mm)
- Volkswagen ID.4: 109.1 inches (2,771 mm)
- Nissan Ariya: 109.3 inches (2,775 mm)
- Porsche Macan Electric: 113.9 inches (2,893 mm)
- BMW iX3: 112.8 inches (2,864 mm)
This is not the only thing Tesla upgraded with the vehicle; there are also quite a few improvements from an interior perspective. Tesla could potentially integrate a few of these into the regular Model Y in the future.
Here’s what’s new with the new Model Y L:
Black Headliner
In the Model Y with both the Black and White interior options, the headliner is the standard grey color. However, the Model Y L will have a black headliner, marking the first time Tesla has introduced this color to this model:
New Front Seat Design
The front seats are now a new shape and have adjustable headrests that allow for a more custom feel that caters to each person occupying the driver or passenger seats.
🚨 The interior of the Tesla Model Y L — take a peek! https://t.co/vWJcoZuf4H pic.twitter.com/F43gIQ15fG
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 18, 2025
Six-Seat Configuration Upgrades
The six-seat configuration of the Model Y L now features second-row Captain’s Chairs with powered armrests:
Here are the powered armrests on the captains chairs in the second row seats in the new Tesla Model Y L pic.twitter.com/lkpGgojcIJ
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 18, 2025
New Air Vents for Rear Passengers
The new Model Y L also features four new rear vents located on the pillars, giving those passengers in the rear seats the ability to adjust their air circulation preferences.
It is strange seeing manual vents in a Tesla, as airflow is usually controlled on the center dash screen.
Additional Features for Rear Passengers
Rear passengers will also have cupholders, which is a small but valuable addition to the car. The second and third rows are now also powered and will recline and collapse at the touch of a button.
Tesla Robotaxi gets shade thrown on it by ex-Waymo CEO
“If they were striving to re-create today’s Bay Area Uber experience, looks like they’ve absolutely nailed it.”
Tesla Robotaxi is getting more shade thrown on it by skeptics from all corners of the industry. Recently, it received some criticism from ex-Waymo CEO John Krafcik, who led the currently sits on the board of Tesla rival Rivian.
Robotaxi is Tesla’s self-driving ride-hailing service that operates in both Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
In Austin, it launched on June 22, and it was the first city where Tesla launched driverless rides to a select group of invited guests. That group, as well as the geofence in Austin, has expanded several times in the roughly two months since its launch.
In the Bay, Tesla is not legally allowed to call the platform “Robotaxi,” so it refers to it as its ride-hailing service. This was confirmed by CEO Elon Musk.
However, Krafcik, who was with Waymo for about seven years, is skeptical of the Robotaxi fleet, basically calling it less than impressive and stating that it is a lot like Uber in San Francisco.
In an interview with Business Insider, Krafcik revealed his true thoughts about Tesla’s efforts:
“If they were striving to re-create today’s Bay Area Uber experience, looks like they’ve absolutely nailed it.”
He went on to say that the company’s decision to keep Safety Monitors in the vehicle for the time being makes the vehicle not a Robotaxi. In Austin, there is not a Safety Monitor in the driver’s seat, only in the front passenger’s seat.
In the Bay Area, there is a Safety Monitor in the driver’s seat, which is a regulatory requirement with the platform currently.
Krafcik continued:
“Please let me know when Tesla launches a robotaxi — I’m still waiting. It’s (rather obviously) not a robotaxi if there’s an employee inside the car.”
The presence of a Safety Monitor is only a measure of precaution currently, and Tesla has said that it is purely a move to ensure riders are kept out of danger.
Musk said recently that Tesla is being “paranoid” over safety, and for good reason. Any instance of an accident could set Tesla, or any self-driving program for that matter, back years.
Unfortunately, Krafcik said he has no desire to try Robotaxi, so it won’t get a fair shot at changing his mind.
