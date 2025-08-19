Tesla is making preparations to bring FSD to Japan and Thailand

Tesla seems determined to bring its FSD system to all corners of the globe as quickly as possible, and countries like Japan and Thailand are seemingly next on the list.

This was hinted at in recent reports suggesting that Tesla is now looking to bring FSD to the two Asian countries.

FSD in Japan

As noted in a recent report from Nikkei, Tesla has started operating self-driving vehicles using FSD on public roads in Japan. The vehicles have a person in their driver’s seat, but they are only there to monitor the vehicle’s behavior since the actual driving is being done by FSD. The initiative reportedly started nationwide this summer. Breaking: (Nikkei) Tesla Japan has begun testing its FSD tech on public roads. Its employees started tests this summer, and the co plans to release the FSD software to the public in the near future, pending compliance with safety standards and guidelines.https://t.co/0kCl0ASvuy— Hiroshi Yasukawa (@hiroshiy) August 19, 2025

The publication noted that while Tesla Japan is still in the process of testing FSD for public roads, the company is aiming to roll out the system to customers as soon as possible, pending compliance with domestic safety standards and guidelines. Both new vehicles and Teslas that have already been sold in Japan are expected to be capable of receiving FSD when it becomes available in the country.

FSD is also coming to Thailand

Apart from Japan, Tesla is also working on making FSD available to Thailand. This was, at least, according to CEO Elon Musk in a post on social media platform X. Musk’s comment came as a response to a Tesla retail investor and owner who noted that there is still no FSD in Thailand. In his post, the TSLA retail investor noted that Tesla drivers in Thailand are eagerly anticipating the release of FSD.

Waiting on regulatory approval— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2025

Musk responded that Tesla is actually working on releasing FSD into the country, though the company is “waiting on regulatory approval.” Musk’s comment triggered speculations among Tesla watchers on X, with several speculating on just how many territories the company is bringing FSD into in the near future. Taking on Thailand’s roads is also a notable endeavor for FSD, considering that some cities, such as Bangkok, tend to have congested roads.