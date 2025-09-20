Tesla gives big hint that it will build Cyber SUV, smaller Cybertruck

Tesla appears to have given a significant hint that it plans to build two highly anticipated and requested vehicles: the Cyber SUV and a smaller Cybertruck. This potentially indicates that two new cars could be added to the lineup soon.

For some time, Tesla fans have been requesting two things: a true SUV and a more compact Cybertruck. The SUV has been on the minds of fans and owners for some time, as Tesla does not currently build a full-size SUV that competes with vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition.

Meanwhile, the compact and smaller Cybertruck has been teased for years, especially since the all-electric pickup seems to be a viable option for international markets; however, its size does not seem ideal for the tight roadways in other regions.

Lately, there have been more hints than ever that Tesla is finally considering these two vehicles. It’s all but confirmed, but Tesla has always left breadcrumbs for fans to find and speculate over.

Advertisement

In an interview with Bloomberg, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said that the company has considered these two vehicles for its lineup, but he would not give a definitive “yes” or “no” regarding their development:

“Those are definitely things we’ve considered. Wait & see is probably the best way I can answer that. We’re working on so many innovative & fun things.”

Recently, the speculation regarding the Cyber SUV has been well-fueled, as a recent promotional video Tesla released seemed to show a mock-up design hiding in plain sight:

Interestingly, Tesla said in a regulatory filing early this year that it would not adopt the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton for new vehicles. However, it could still launch a design inspired by the Cybertruck, but using different materials.

Very, very interesting observation here. Tesla said in its Q4 Shareholder Deck that it would not utilize the Stainless Steel Exoskeleton in future vehicles. Fans have been calling for a full-size SUV in the Tesla lineup. Advertisement It would probably do very well. Cost has to be right. https://t.co/VryCVQxEC9 pic.twitter.com/APxeYmF6ew — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 1, 2025

As far as the more compact Cybertruck design, this would enable fans in Europe and Asia to purchase the all-electric pickup.

There have been concerns from a regulatory perspective in some countries outside of North America, as the sheer size and sharp edges have caused some concern for other governments:

Advertisement

However, back in 2019, just after the Cybertruck’s unveiling, CEO Elon Musk admitted that there was a place for a smaller version.