Cybertruck
Tesla gives big hint that it will build Cyber SUV, smaller Cybertruck
“Those are definitely things we’ve considered. Wait & see is probably the best way I can answer that. We’re working on so many innovative & fun things.”
Tesla appears to have given a significant hint that it plans to build two highly anticipated and requested vehicles: the Cyber SUV and a smaller Cybertruck. This potentially indicates that two new cars could be added to the lineup soon.
For some time, Tesla fans have been requesting two things: a true SUV and a more compact Cybertruck. The SUV has been on the minds of fans and owners for some time, as Tesla does not currently build a full-size SUV that competes with vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition.
Tesla’s longer Model Y did not scale back requests for this vehicle type from fans
Meanwhile, the compact and smaller Cybertruck has been teased for years, especially since the all-electric pickup seems to be a viable option for international markets; however, its size does not seem ideal for the tight roadways in other regions.
Lately, there have been more hints than ever that Tesla is finally considering these two vehicles. It’s all but confirmed, but Tesla has always left breadcrumbs for fans to find and speculate over.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said that the company has considered these two vehicles for its lineup, but he would not give a definitive “yes” or “no” regarding their development:
“Those are definitely things we’ve considered. Wait & see is probably the best way I can answer that. We’re working on so many innovative & fun things.”
Recently, the speculation regarding the Cyber SUV has been well-fueled, as a recent promotional video Tesla released seemed to show a mock-up design hiding in plain sight:
Interestingly, Tesla said in a regulatory filing early this year that it would not adopt the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton for new vehicles. However, it could still launch a design inspired by the Cybertruck, but using different materials.
Very, very interesting observation here.
Tesla said in its Q4 Shareholder Deck that it would not utilize the Stainless Steel Exoskeleton in future vehicles.
Fans have been calling for a full-size SUV in the Tesla lineup.
It would probably do very well. Cost has to be right. https://t.co/VryCVQxEC9 pic.twitter.com/APxeYmF6ew
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 1, 2025
As far as the more compact Cybertruck design, this would enable fans in Europe and Asia to purchase the all-electric pickup.
There have been concerns from a regulatory perspective in some countries outside of North America, as the sheer size and sharp edges have caused some concern for other governments:
Tesla Cybertruck gets pushback in Europe, increasing need for ‘international’ version
However, back in 2019, just after the Cybertruck’s unveiling, CEO Elon Musk admitted that there was a place for a smaller version.
Cybertruck
Tesla launches Cybertruck orders in a new market with a catch
Tesla is launching Cybertruck orders in a new market, but there’s a bit of a catch.
The Cybertruck was launched in the Middle East earlier this year, as Tesla launched the ability to place a reservation for the all-electric pickup in the United Arab Emirates. It would be the first market outside of North America that would have the ability to place an order for the Cybertruck.
Tesla confirms Cybertruck will make its way out of North America this year
Other markets where the vehicle has been widely requested, like Europe and Asia, have still not approved the vehicle to be sold to the public, mostly because of size and design restrictions.
However, in the UAE, Tesla is opening up the ability for those who placed reservations for the vehicle to finally put in their order. The Order Configurator is only available to those who have already placed a reservation; it is not yet available to the public.
Tesla said it would open up the public online configurator across the Middle East in the coming weeks:
If you’re in the UAE and you have a Cybertruck reservation, you can now order your new truck
The public will get access in the coming weeks. https://t.co/KJaP7NEfiT
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 16, 2025
The UAE is not the only country that will have access to the Cybertruck, as fans in other Middle Eastern countries will also be able to place orders soon. Tesla announced back in April that Saudi Arabia and Qatar would also have Cybertruck deliveries.
These vehicles will be built at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas plant just outside of Austin, as Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai, two factories located in the same hemisphere as the Middle East, do not have established lines for Cybertruck production.
As for the other markets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company could develop a smaller Cybertruck for those markets, as he admitted that in the long term, it likely made sense to build a more compact version for regions where roads are traditionally tighter.
Elon Musk hints at smaller Tesla Cybertruck version down the road
There has been no evidence of Tesla developing this more compact version, but it could eventually happen.
Cybertruck
Tesla brings closure to head-scratching Cybertruck trim
Tesla has ended the production and sale of a Cybertruck trim level that had many people scratching their heads. The move comes after slow sales on the trim, as many Cybertruck buyers opted for other configurations that seemed to be a better value for the money.
On Friday, Tesla officially brought closure to the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration of the Cybertruck, a build that was introduced earlier this year at a lower price point than its All-Wheel-Drive counterparts, but missed many of the key features that made the Cybertruck, the Cybertruck.
Rolling the variant out at a price of $69,990, only $10,000 less than that of the All-Wheel-Drive configuration. However, it was also void of many other things:
- Single Motor
- Textile Seats instead of Leather
- 7-Speaker Audio System instead of 15-Speakers
- No Rear Touchscreen
- No Powered Tonneau Cover for Truck Bed
- No 120v/240v outlets
For $79,990, just $10,000 more, owners could receive all of these premium features, plus a more capable All-Wheel-Drive powertrain, which truly made this Rear-Wheel-Drive build of the Cybertruck a sitting duck for criticism.
It was simply not enough meat for the price, and demand was evidently low. From those I spoke to, orders were few and far between; people simply found more value in the All-Wheel-Drive configuration based solely on the additional motor. Adding all the premium interior and functionality features made it a no-brainer.
In a way, it seems Tesla was overly optimistic about the Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration of the Cybertruck, but even after it was launched, plenty of loyal fans were confused by it:
AWD worth $10k more imo
— Zack (@BLKMDL3) April 11, 2025
Sorry. It just isn’t worth that much. I would buy the dual motor at that price, before incentives. I guess I’ll just have to wait longer. The old F150 still runs good. There is nothing compelling at that price point.
— Cat Herder (@Christo87184657) April 11, 2025
The Cybertruck is a great vehicle, and it is among the best vehicles in the company’s lineup. However, it really missed a price point for the Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration that was effective enough to drive people toward it. Many said they would have considered it if Tesla could have brought the price down into the high $40,000 or low $50,000 range.
I took a Tesla Cybertruck weekend Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
It seems it just did not have the appeal to keep up. Now, Tesla has the All-Wheel-Drive and Cyberbeast for $72,490 and $114,990, respectively.
Cybertruck
Tesla ditches key Cybertruck charging feature for very obvious reason
“Wireless charging something as far off the ground as the [Cybertruck] is silly.”
Tesla is officially ditching the development of a key Cybertruck charging feature, and the reason is very obvious, all things considered.
The Cybertruck is among the most unique vehicles available on the market, and, like all Tesla vehicles, it has continued to improve through Over-the-Air software updates that enhance performance, safety, and other technological features.
However, the development of some features, while great on paper, turns out to be more difficult than expected. One of these features is the presence of wireless charging on the all-electric pickup, a capability Tesla has been working to integrate across its entire vehicle lineup.
Tesla wireless charging patent revealed ahead of Robotaxi unveiling event
Most people who have used wireless charging for their phones or other devices have realized it is not as effective as plugging into a cord or cable. This is even relevant with Tesla vehicles, as the introduction of wireless charging for smartphones within the vehicles has been a nice feature, but not as impactful as many would hope.
It’s not necessarily Tesla’s fault, either. Wireless charging is a complex technology because much of the energy intended to be transferred to the phone is lost through heat.
Instead of the energy being stored in the battery, it is lost on the outside of the phone, which is why it becomes warm to the touch after sitting on a charging mat.
This is something that Tesla is likely trying to resolve with its vehicles before rolling out inductive charging to owners. The company has confirmed that it is working on a wireless charging solution, but it has yet to be released.
However, this feature will not be coming to the Cybertruck. Wes Morrill, the Cybertruck’s lead engineer, said that the vehicle’s height makes wireless charging “silly,” according to Not a Tesla App:
“Wireless charging something as far off the ground as the CT is silly.”
This is something that could impact future vehicle designs; the Cybertruck might not be the only higher-ground clearance vehicle Tesla plans to offer to customers. Therefore, being transparent about a design’s capabilities, or even developing technology that would enable this, would be useful to potential buyers.
At this point, wireless charging seems like it would be more advantageous for home charging than anything.
Due to its current inefficiency, it would likely be a great way to enable seamless charging in a garage or residential parking space, rather than something like a public charger where people are looking to plug and go in as little time as possible.
