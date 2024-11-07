Tesla shares (TSLA) gets 32% price target hike from Bank of America

By

Analysts from Bank of America have raised their price target for Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32% following the election of GOP candidate Donald Trump as the United States’ 47th president.

Bank of America analysts adjusted their price target for Tesla shares from $265 to $350 per share. The firm also maintained its “Buy” rating for the electric vehicle maker. In a note to clients, Bank of America analyst John Murphy stated that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s close ties to Trump could benefit Tesla, as noted in an Investing.com report.

“Our analysis has shown that TSLA should be relatively indifferent directly to most policies discussed in our recent election note, but may benefit from a shift to a federal regulation of autonomous vehicles/full self-driving (FSD) nationwide.

“In addition, it is difficult to judge how Elon Musk’s increasingly close public relationship with President Trump could benefit Tesla, but this needs to be monitored closely. We believe these factors, and potentially others, should support TSLA’s growth trajectory and thereby the higher earnings multiple,” Murphy stated.

While the Biden administration has been notably pro-EV, it has shown an unfortunate tendency to ignore Tesla or Musk’s contributions to the United States’ electric vehicle sector. Several of Musk’s businesses were also subjected to investigations from a number of government agencies, especially following U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment in 2022 that Musk’s “relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.”

Similar to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who noted that a Trump presidency could accelerate Tesla’s FSD goals, Bank of America analysts also stated that the Trump administration seems willing to consider Elon Musk’s call for a national standard for self-driving vehicle regulations. This, the Bank of America analysts noted, could facilitate the rollout of Tesla’s Robotaxi service.

Apart from this, Trump’s apparent inclination to ease environmental regulations could result in veteran automakers like Ford and General Motors slowing down their transition to electric vehicles. If this were to happen, Tesla could have the chance to strengthen its dominance of the United States’ EV sector even further.

