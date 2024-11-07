Lucid Gravity order page goes live, starts at $95k and tops out at $126k fully loaded

By

Lucid Motors has gone live with the configurator of its latest vehicle, the Gravity SUV. As can be seen on the vehicle’s order page, the Lucid Gravity is currently only available in its Grand Touring trim. The all-electric luxury SUV also starts at $94,900 and tops out at about $126,500 fully loaded.

The Lucid Gravity is the second vehicle in the luxury electric car maker’s lineup. Similar to the Lucid Air sedan, the Gravity SUV features a lot of range—over 440 miles per charge. It also features 828 hp of power and up to 120 cubic feet of cargo space depending on configuration. Being an SUV, Lucid also noted that the Gravity could comfortably seat seven adults if needed.

Lucid notes that the Gravity would come in two variants, with the base Touring trim being available to order from late 2025 at an estimated starting price of $79,900. For now, only the Gravity Grand Touring is available, which starts at $94,900. Lucid does not currently list the Gravity SUV’s estimated delivery date as of yet.

The Lucid Gravity is expected to compete with other premium all-electric SUVs in the market, such as the Tesla Model X and the Rivian R1S. With its starting price of $94,900, the Gravity Grand Touring is slightly more affordable than the Tesla Model X Plaid, which starts at $94,990. The Gravity is also more affordable than the Gen 2 Rivian R1S Tri, which starts at about $105,900. It remains to be seen, however, if the Lucid Gravity could be competitive against the Model X Plaid’s tech and power, or the Gen 2 R1S Tri’s off-road prowess.

The Lucid Gravity configurator is now live! I specced out how I’d do one…



Lots of little options that should be standard. No lane centering as standard? Heated steering wheel bundled into a $2,500 pack with a bunch of other stuff?



Idk… I was hoping for more standard equipment… pic.twitter.com/UqXVbcXL2v — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) November 7, 2024

Electric vehicle enthusiasts on social media have shown quite a bit of excitement for the Lucid Gravity, though EV veteran Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Studios observed that some rather basic features such as lane centering–which are found in affordable EVs like the Model 3–are bundled with optional packs in the Gravity.

