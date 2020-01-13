Tesla (TSLA) stock breaks $500 amidst optimistic price target from Oppenheimer

Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed some strong recovery on Monday’s opening bell, bouncing back over $500 per share amidst an optimistic, updated price target from Oppenheimer. In a recent note, the firm boosted its PT for the electric car maker to $612 per share, one of the highest in Wall Street.

In a note to clients, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch stated that he believes Tesla has reached a “critical scale” that is sufficient to support sustainable positive free cash flow (FCF). The analyst also reiterated his “Outperform” rating on the company, together with his $612 price target, which implies an upside of over 20% from Friday’s closing price of $481 per share.

This does not mean to say that Tesla is poised to lose its trademark volatility. Explaining further, Rusch stated that while TSLA stock may remain volatile, he believes that the company has “key advantages” over its competitors in terms of powertrain design and battery innovations, ADAS fleet size, a roadmap to energy independence, and consumer enthusiasm.

“We believe Tesla’s powertrain technology, power/data architecture, and operating system are tracking ~three years ahead of competition based on available vehicles and checks on new platforms. Given the resolution of manufacturing bottlenecks and demonstration of strong consumer demand, we believe TSLA is becoming a must-own stock and could benefit from inclusion in additional indexes.”

“[W]e believe the company’s risk tolerance, ability to implement learnings from past errors, and larger ambition than peers are beginning to pose an existential threat to transportation companies that are unable or unwilling to innovate at a faster pace,” Rusch wrote in his note.

With his “Outperform” rating and $612 per share price target, Oppenheimer now stands as the second-biggest bull for Tesla. Above the firm is Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Seigel’s $734 per share price target. Of course, far above other firms’ estimates is ARK Invest’s $4,000 to $6,000 price target for TSLA shares, though a huge part of this valuation will depend on the rollout of the company’s Robotaxi network.

Tesla shares have exhibited an impressive run over the past three months, rising about 93% over the past three months through Friday. The S&P 500, on the other hand, has gained 9.9% in the same period.

Tesla is heading into 2020 with a lot of momentum. Apart from optimistic price targets from multiple Wall Street analysts, the company is also poised to record stronger sales in China, where it has started delivering locally-produced Model 3 to customers. Tesla is also making some headway in its efforts to establish a fourth Gigafactory in Europe, which will be built in the state of Brandenburg near Berlin.

As of writing, Tesla stock is trading +5.35% at $504.65 per share.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.