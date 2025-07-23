Investor's Corner
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025 earnings call updates
The following are live updates from Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings call.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call comes on the heels of the company’s Q2 2025 update letter, which was released after the closing bell on July 23, 2025.
Tesla’s Q1 2025 Results:
Total Revenues: $22.5 billion
Total automotive revenues: $16.7 billion
Total GAAP gross margin: 17.2%
Gross Profit: $3.88 billion
EPS non-GAAP: $0.40 per share
16:22 CT – Good day to everyone, and welcome to another Tesla earnings call live blog. Tesla had a pretty big quarter, and while the company’s vehicle deliveries are still down year-over-year, the Robotaxi pilot has been launched in Austin.
Now to see if this earnings call starts on time. Interestingly enough, the EV maker has not posted a link to its Q2 2025 earnings call livestream on its official @Tesla X account yet.
16:26 CT – The earnings call’s livestream on YouTube, however, is up:
16:28 CT – I wonder which Elon we will get on today’s earnings call? Will be get super locked-in Elon, serious Elon, or lighthearted Elon? Whichever Elon we get, TSLA stock will probably show some reaction in after-hours trading.
16:30 CT – Travis Axelrod of Tesla’s Investor Relations team opens the call. He states that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other executives are present. And, here’s Elon’s opening remarks.
16:33 CT – Elon opens with the launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi service in Austin, which has gotten “bigger and longer” over the past few weeks. He stated that the service area for Robotaxi services in Austin will get even bigger and longer soon. He mentions the Robotaxi service’s expansion to the Bay Area, Arizona, and Florida in the coming months.
“I think we’ll have Robotaxi in half the population of the US by the end of the year?” Musk said, highlighting that this is subject to regulatory approval. He added that Tesla is expanding its Robotaxi service cautiously.
16:35 CT – Elon noted that the Model Y became the best-selling car in several countries in n Türkiye, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria in June. This was despite the Model Y selling in these countries without its killer feature–FSD. Despite the regulatory challenges, Elon noted that Tesla will get these approvals, and he is hoping that some areas in Europe should experience FSD in the coming months. “It really is the single biggest demand driver,” Musk said.
16:37 CT – Elon also mentioned the launch of the Tesla Diner. “This is a very special diner,” Musk said, stating that the facility is a “shining beacon of hope.” He joked that it is rare that a diner makes the news, but the newly launched restaurant is quite something.
On the other hand, Elon noted that Tesla is making significant improvements to its FSD software, and that the company could probably 10X the parameter count from what users are currently experiencing.
16:43 CT – The CEO also highlghted the growth of Tesla Energy, which he noted was a “really big deal.” As for Optimus, Musk stated that the humanoid robot is in its current second generation. Its third generation will be “exquisite,” the CEO noted.
“Tesla is by far the best in the world in real-world AI,” Musk said. He threw some shade at Waymo as well, stating that while Google is good at AI, the tech giant is not as good in real-world AI applications. All those years producing and designing cars matter.
“Tesla has the highest intelligence density in AI so far,” Musk said. “Intelligence density will be a very big deal in the future.”
16:46 CT – Musk stated that Tesla will probably see prototypes of Optimus Version 3 this year, and scale production next year. Tesla will be ramping these initiatives as fast as possible, considering the company’s aspirations to produce millions of Optimus robots per year. Musk believes that a rate of 1 million Optimus robots per year is feasible within five years.
“We’re not always on time, but we get it done,” Musk said, referencing the company’s tendency to make the impossible feel late. He also reiterated the idea that Tesla can be the omst valuable company in the world if it executes very well.
16:50 CT – Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja mentioned the company’s milestone of delivering a car autonomously to a customer for the first time in Q2. He also mentioned the effects of the Trump administration’s regulatory changes for electric vehicles.
He mentioned that Tesla is seeing more test drives, and the company did start the production of more affordable cars in the first half of the year, with volume production planned for the second half of the year.
16:55 CT – Investor questions begin with an inquiry about Tesla Robotaxis. Tesla noted that it expects to 10X its current operation in the coming months. The Bay Area is next, and Tesla is looking to expeedite the service’s approval.
As for technical and regulatory hurdles for Unsupervised FSD, Elon Musk stated that he believes the feature should be available in a number of cities by the end of the year. Tesla, however, is being extremely paranoid about safety, so Unsupervised FSD’s rollout will be very, very cautious. Also, Tesla vehicles from Fremont could deliver themselves to customers autonomously by the end of the year.
16:58 CT – A question about Optimus was asked. Elon noted that Optimus V3 is the right design for the humanoid robot, since it has all the degrees of freedom necessary to ensure that it can do tasks very well. He also set expectations on Optimus’ ramp.
“If we are not making 100,000 OPtimus robots per month in 60 months, I will be shocked,” Musk said.
Another question was asked about Tesla’s affordable model. Tesla noted that production did start in the first half of 2025, and a ramp is expected in the remaining months of the year. As for Tesla investing in xAI, the CFO noted that this earnings call is not the right venue to discuss such matters.
17:07 CT – Elon Musk admitted that he is creating another Master Plan. He reiterated the idea that the future of Tesla is exciting, and the company has the potential to change the world.
An investor question about HW3 vehicle was asked. Tesla noted that it is focused on rolling out Unsupervised FSD to HW4 cars first, then go back to see what can be done with HW3 cars.
As for how the Trump administration’s regulations could affect Megapack sales, Tesla noted that it still believes solar and battery projects should still see growth. “We’re forecasting a very strong second half of the year,” the company noted. Tesla is expected to launch its third Megafactory in Houston next year.
17:11 CT – Analyst questions begin. The analyst asks if Tesla could share KPIs on Tesla’s Robotaxi rollout. Tesla noted that it only has a handful of vehicles for now, but the company has more than 7,000 driverless miles in Austin so far. Elon also emphasized that the Robotaxi service is designed for maximum comfort and safety, and that the Cybercab is designed to be optimal when it comes to cost. “Cost per mile for the Cybercab will be little,” Musk said.
“Tesla Roboatxi fleet will go from tiny to gigantic in probably a very short period of time,” Musk added.
17:15 CT – Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley asked if Elon is comfortable with having just 13% control of Tesla. Elon Musk admitted that this is a major concern for him, and he is hoping that the topic could be discsused in the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
Elon joked that he wants to have enough control in Tesla that he cannot be ousted by activist investors, but not tool large that he cannot be removed, just in case he goes crazy. He reiterated the idea that he would be joined by several Optimus robots onstage at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
17:21 CT – Barclays asks Elon about the idea of putting non-Tesla vehicles being put in the Robotaxi network. Elon admitted that Tesla has really not thought about it much, though the company is extremetly focused on safety.
Goldman Sachs asked if Tesla could comment on FSD subscription trends. Tesla noted that since FSD V12 was launched in North America, there has been a notable improvement in consumer adoption. When asked if more price adjustments for FSD should be expected, Elon noted that Tesla is in a transition period in the United States. He admitted that Tesla could have a few rough quarters, but once autonomy is at scale, he would be surprised if Tesla’s economics are not compelling.
17:29 CT – Truist asked about Tesla’s more affordable models and any updates on what it would look like. Elon Musk joked that it would just look like the Model Y. He also noted that people desire Teslas, but the cars are still not affordable enough.
When asked about xAI and Tesla, Elon Musk explained that the two companies are very different. He noted that there are also some people that like to work in xAI but not Tesla, and vice versa. Would they like to work on superintelligence, or real-world AI? Both are compelling endeavors.
17:30 CT – And that wraps up Tesla’s second quarter 2025 earnings call! Thank you so much for following along as we covered this event. Until the next time!
Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2025 earnings results
Tesla posted total revenues of $22.496 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 per share.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its Q2 2025 earnings results in an update letter. The document was posted on the electric vehicle maker’s official Investor Relations website after markets closed today, July 23, 2025.
Tesla’s Q2 earnings come on the heels of a quarter where the company produced over 410,000 vehicles, delivered over 384,000 vehicles, and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products. The second quarter also saw the launch of the Roboaxi service’s pilot program in Austin, a notable step forward for the company’s self-driving program.
Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings in a nutshell
As could be seen in Tesla’s Q2 2025 update letter, the company posted GAAP EPS of $0.33 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 per share. Tesla also posted total revenues of $22.496 billion.
In comparison, Wall Street expected Tesla to post earnings per share of $0.39, down 25% from a year ago. Tesla’s revenue is forecasted to fall 13% to $22.19 billion, and analysts also expect the electric vehicle maker to post lower margins this quarter.
Tesla’s other Q2 metrics
For the second quarter, Tesla’s total revenue decreased 12% YoY to $22.5B. Operating income also decreased 42% YoY to $0.9B, resulting in a 4.1% operating margin. Tesla still has a strong war chest, as the company’s quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments was $36.8B.
Product Plans
Tesla noted in its Q2 2025 update letter that the company remains focused on “prudently growing our vehicle volumes in a capex efficient manner by using our existing vehicle production capacity before building new lines.” Still, Tesla noted that plans for new vehicles that will launch in 2025 remain on track, including initial production of a more affordable model in 1H25.
Tesla also reiterated that the Cybercab will be produced using the company’s upcoming “Unboxed” manufacturing process. Volume production of the Cybercab is expected to start sometime in 2026.
Below is Tesla’s Q2 2025 update letter:
TSLA-Q2-2025-Update by Simon Alvarez on Scribd
Tesla Q2 2025 earnings: What Wall Street expects
The company has faced mounting pressure this year, with TSLA stock down 19% year-to-date.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its second-quarter 2025 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, July 23. The company has faced mounting pressure this year, with TSLA stock down about 19% year-to-date.
What Wall Street expects
As noted in a TipRanks report, Wall Street has remained cautious about the electric vehicle maker due to concerns about the EV segment in general, competition, reduced margins, federal EV regulations, and CEO Elon Musk’s political activities.
Overall, Wall Street expects Tesla to post earnings per share of $0.39, down 25% from a year ago. Tesla’s revenue is forecasted to fall 13% to $22.19 billion, and analysts also expect the electric vehicle maker to post lower margins this quarter.
Analyst expectations
Tesla delivered approximately 384,120 vehicles in Q2, a 13.5% drop year-over-year, as per Main Street Data. The company also produced over 410,000 vehicles and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products during the quarter.
Ahead of the earnings call, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard reiterated a Buy rating and a $335 per share price target. He also adjusted his Q2 revenue forecast to $21 billion, down from his previous estimate of $24.1 billion. Despite short-term softness, Sheppard maintained his 2025 and 2026 projections, citing confidence in Tesla’s high-margin Robotaxi business model.
Barclays analyst Dan Levy kept a Hold rating with a $275 price target. He stated that the company faces “increasingly weaker fundamentals,” but he also suggested that Tesla’s Robotaxi story could drive optimism. Levy expects modest gross margin improvement quarter-over-quarter and flagged the full-year EPS estimate drop from $3.20 to $1.84. Delays in launching the affordable Tesla model remain a downside risk, Levy noted.
Tesla needs to confront these concerns as its ‘wartime CEO’ returns: Wedbush
Tesla will report earnings for Q2 tomorrow. Here’s what Wedbush expects.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 tomorrow, and although Wall Street firm Wedbush is bullish as the company appears to have its “wartime CEO” back, it is looking for answers to a few concerns investors could have moving forward.
The firm’s lead analyst on Tesla, Dan Ives, has kept a bullish sentiment regarding the stock, even as Musk’s focus seemed to be more on politics and less on the company.
However, Musk has recently returned to his past attitude, which is being completely devoted and dedicated to his companies. He even said he would be sleeping in his office and working seven days a week:
Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away https://t.co/77cc6sRCFZ
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025
Nevertheless, Ives has continued to push suggestions forward about what Tesla should do, what its potential valuation could be in the coming years with autonomy, and how it will deal with the loss of the EV tax credit.
Tesla preps to expand Robotaxi geofence once again, answering Waymo
These questions are at the forefront of what Ives suggests Tesla should confront on tomorrow’s call, he wrote in a note to investors that was released on Tuesday morning:
“Clearly, losing the EV tax credits with the recent Beltway Bill will be a headwind to Tesla and competitors in the EV landscape looking ahead, and this cash cow will become less of the story (and FCF) in 2026. We would expect some directional guidance on this topic during the conference call. Importantly, we anticipate deliveries globally to rebound in 2H led by some improvement on the key China front with the Model Y refresh a catalyst.”
Ives and Wedbush believe the autonomy could be worth $1 trillion for Tesla, especially as it continues to expand throughout Austin and eventually to other territories.
In the near term, Ives expects Tesla to continue its path of returning to growth:
“While the company has seen significant weakness in China in previous quarters given the rising competitive landscape across EVs, Tesla saw a rebound in June with sales increasing for the first time in eight months reflecting higher demand for its updated Model Y as deliveries in the region are starting to slowly turn a corner with China representing the heart and lungs of the TSLA growth story. Despite seeing more low-cost models enter the market from Chinese OEMs like BYD, Nio, Xpeng, and others, the company’s recent updates to the Model Y spurred increased demand while the accelerated production ramp-up in Shanghai for this refresh cycle reflected TSLA’s ability to meet rising demand in the marquee region. If Musk continues to lead and remain in the driver’s seat at this pace, we believe Tesla is on a path to an accelerated growth path over the coming years with deliveries expected to ramp in the back-half of 2025 following the Model Y refresh cycle.”
Tesla will report earnings tomorrow at market close. Wedbush maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating and held its $500 price target.
