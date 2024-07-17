By

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to surge in value by ten-fold if the automaker can come through on the development and subsequent release of its Robotaxi platform, ARK Invest said recently.

It is no secret that Tesla’s Robotaxi project is among the company’s biggest long-term catalysts. Solving Full Self-Driving and allowing owners to make money without physically driving their cars is one of the biggest developments in passenger transportation in the last 100 years.

While many other companies are developing efficient and somewhat operable self-driving robotaxi programs, they are geo-fenced and sometimes driven by a remote employee. These may be driverless but do not necessarily constitute autonomous operation.

ARK Remains Bullish on Tesla Robotaxi

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood has always believed Tesla is at the forefront of the autonomy sector when it comes to passenger transportation. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, Wood said she believes Tesla is primed to benefit massively because “Autonomous taxi platforms are the biggest AI project evolving today.”

Wood says the autonomous taxi ecosystem is worth between $8 trillion and $10 trillion in global revenue, and Tesla has a chance to take as much as half of the market if it can beat competitors to a fully self-driving platform.

“If we are right, the stock has miles to go,” Wood said.

Tesla Robotaxi Event Delayed

Tesla’s Robotaxi was set to be unveiled on August 8 with its own dedicated event, but it reports from Bloomberg last week indicated that internal discussions at the automaker had pushed it back two months to October.

Tesla did not directly confirm the report, but CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week that he requested “what I think is an important design change to the front.”

He also said, “…extra time allows us to show off a few other things.”

The delay might give Tesla the opportunity to unveil a more complete Robotaxi vehicle and give investors and fans a more complete presentation. As it stood, some believed the August date was a stretch and more of a response to August rumors that the $25k Tesla was being shelved.

Now we know that Musk wanted something with the Robotaxi design explicitly changed.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock has had a stratospheric run over the past few weeks. In the past 30 trading days, shares are up over 32 percent, bringing the company back to even for the year.

Tesla beat Wall Street expectations for its Q2 delivery figures and reported what was a surprising performance by the company’s energy division. The latter bolstered what was a surprisingly strong quarterly performance, catalyzing massive gains for the automaker on Wall Street over the past month.

Tesla will report its Earnings next week on Tuesday after the market closes.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla stock set for ten-fold surge on Robotaxi: ARK Invest