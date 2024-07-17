By

Tesla Model 3 wait times in China are getting longer, hinting at high demand for the all-electric sedan.

The vehicle’s three configurations are now pushed out to three to five weeks for delivery, longer than its previous two to four-week timeframe that was listed for last week’s orders. CnEVPost first reported the extended wait times.

The most recent change to delivery times occurred on July 11, when it was changed from one to four weeks to two to four weeks. This change also impacted all three configurations.

It appears the change is due to higher demand for the Model 3, especially considering new reports indicated that Giga Shanghai is in “full operation,” according to Chinese media members who recently visited the production facility.

The Model 3 was not listed in the Top 10 of China’s best-selling new-energy vehicles (NEVs), as sales figures through the first six months of 2024 showed the Model Y was the biggest contributor to EV sales in the market.

Tesla has enjoyed reasonable sales figures in the Chinese market so far this year, but they are a far cry from what the automaker reported last year as demand for its vehicles seemed to peak.

The company sold 59,261 EVs in China in June, a more than 20 percent drop from the 74,212 cars it sold in the same month last year. However, it was an increase from May’s sales figures, when Tesla sold 55,215.

Of the 59,261 vehicles Tesla sold in China in June, 18,151 units were Model 3s. This means that the vast majority of cars were the Model Y, as the Model S and Model X only account for an incremental share EV sales for Tesla anymore.

The Model Y has truly taken over as Tesla’s big seller. Although the company is dealing with a year-over-year sales slump in China, more competitors are here now than there ever have been, and Chinese companies have flooded the market with cheap and accessible competitors.

The Model 3 is potentially seeing some more interest now than if it had not rolled out an updated version on the vehicle within the past few quarters. Tesla started offering a new, updated build of the car that features better suspension, a new-look front fascia, and interior improvements.

