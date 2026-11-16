It is no secret Tesla is prioritizing Cybercab production as it plans to launch a fleet of fully autonomous vehicles without steering wheels or pedals across the world. Today, it made a €3 billion bet to do so in Europe.

Tesla announced on November 16, that it will invest €3 billion (approximately $3.3 billion) to expand its Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, its only vehicle manufacturing site in Europe.

🚨 BIG NEWS: Tesla will invest €3 billion (~$3.3B) to expand Giga Berlin. A new production building could eventually build up to 1 million Cybercabs a year. Construction targeted for H1 2027, production in 2029. Permit filing comes later this year. https://t.co/hsM8kNaJRR — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 16, 2026

The investment will fund a major new production building—roughly twice the size of the existing main hall—and supporting infrastructure, including an additional wastewater treatment plant. The new facility is designed to produce up to one million Cybercabs annually once fully scaled, alongside continued Model Y output.

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Tesla plans to file the building permit application before the end of 2026, according to Tagesspiegel, drawing on a broader expansion application submitted in 2023 that targets one million vehicles per year overall. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with Cybercab production starting in 2029.

The company is already recruiting several hundred workers for construction and production planning. The site currently employs about 12,600 people after recent hiring of roughly 2,000, and it is ramping Model Y production toward 7,500 vehicles per week (around 375,000 annually).

This vehicle expansion comes just days after plant manager André Thierig indicated at the Automobilwoche Congress on November 11 that full battery cell production at Grünheide is on track for mid-2027.

The factory already produces electrodes, which are currently shipped to Texas for cell assembly and returned; the goal is to complete 4680-format cells on site using Tesla’s dry-electrode process, targeting up to 18 GWh annually.

The cumulative investment in the cell operation approaches €1 billion and is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs. Once operational, Giga Berlin would become the first plant in Europe to produce everything from battery cells to finished vehicles under one roof, raising the European content of its Model Ys to roughly 90 percent.

For Tesla’s German operations, the twin moves deepen vertical integration and reduce dependence on transatlantic and Chinese supply chains.

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They also contrast sharply with the broader German automotive industry, which faces high costs, weak demand, and job cuts; Brandenburg officials have welcomed the investment as a significant economic boost that creates hundreds of new positions and strengthens the region as a manufacturing hub.

Tesla’s expansion advances its strategic pivot toward autonomy and robotaxis. The Cybercab is intended to become a high-volume product; adding major European capacity diversifies production beyond the United States and supports Elon Musk’s vision of autonomous vehicles comprising the majority of Tesla’s future output.

Combined with localized 4680 cell production, the plans position Giga Berlin as a more self-sufficient, technologically advanced European base, enhancing competitiveness as regulatory and market conditions favor higher local content.