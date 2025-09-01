I traded my ICE vehicle for a Tesla Model Y: here’s how it went

I recently decided, after a variety of things, that I was going to trade in my internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle for a new Tesla Model Y. It was a long time coming.

After working at Teslarati for six years and covering the EV space nearly every single day (I recently published my 5,000th article on here), I figured it was time to make a switch. Over the past few years, there have been days when I would have been better off with an EV, but my Summer and Winter activities, as well as the price, kept me from making the switch.

Recently, I decided that it was time. My 2021 Ford Bronco Sport had been experiencing a number of issues, none major, but numerous sensor replacements. It was an affordable and fun car, but after fixing the Tire Pressure Monitoring System in the front right tire, an EVAP switch valve in the motor two months ago, and some other things, the Bronco became more of a chore (and a drain on my wallet) than anything.

With the timing of the $7,500 tax credit expiring and a substantial amount of positive equity in my Bronco, I knew it was time. My experience was excellent, but I would like to share some insights with our readers about the entire process, which may also help you make the jump. Others were more of a one-time thing, as they were things customers would only deal with as the tax credit went away.

My Decision

I knew I was going to get a Tesla, and my inability to enjoy a good sedan steered me to a Model Y (no hate toward the Model 3, it’s just not for me). I knew with the weather in Pennsylvania, all-wheel drive was a need, and the price difference between the rear-wheel-drive and AWD configurations of the Y made it a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Plus, I really would like to get this thing out on the beach, something I’ve done every Summer since buying the Bronco with my Fiancè.

🚨 COME WITH ME TO TRADE MY ICE VEHICLE FOR A NEW TESLA MODEL Y 🧵 https://t.co/tqNPOK94rF — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 30, 2025

I actually ordered this car back in June, but ended up canceling the reservation to wait until the end of Summer. I ended up ordering the car I took delivery of on Saturday back on my birthday on August 16.

I was looking for Diamond Black with White Interior, and it was available in Pittsburgh for delivery. However, I really love the team at Tesla Mechanicsburg, so I opted to do a Black on Black Model Y that was a Fremont build, so I could pick it up from the guys up there. The interior color was not a dealbreaker for me. I just wanted to take delivery soon.

Advertisement

I ordered from inventory, which is not something that is possible now. There is no new Model Y inventory within 200 miles of me, a good sign for Tesla but a bad sign if you’re looking to buy something before the quarter ends. Luckily, the IRS is allowing people to enter an agreement for a car, so you could technically build the car of your choice, put a down payment on it, and take delivery after the September 30 cutoff.

Tesla Delivery Day

My appointment was at 12 p.m. and I arrived about ten minutes before. The team greeted me quickly, and I was able to walk right up and see my car with my name on it. It was pretty incredible and a feeling I have not felt in a long time. I’ll be honest, when I bought the Bronco, I never thought I’d own one. When I got one, it felt pretty surreal.

I felt that way yesterday. It was really cool to finally buy a car that I’d only dreamed of owning. It’s not the only car I dream of owning in my lifetime, but it is one I knew I wanted right now. Now that I was showing up to buy it, it really felt surreal.

The process was really fast and efficient, and I could have been in and out in ten minutes if I wanted to. However, I hung around and talked to the guys there; they discussed some good accessories I should consider and suggested some tint.

I was on my way.

Advertisement

My First Drive and What to Expect

I stopped by my Fiancè’s work, showed her the new ride, brought her some lunch, and headed home to my pup. So far, I’ve driven about 60 miles, with most of it being done manually and about 10 miles using Full Self-Driving. I’ve enjoyed driving it myself so much as of right now, but I know FSD will come in handy plenty in the coming months.

My brand new ride! Thank you @tesla @elonmusk for building one badass car pic.twitter.com/jzpMawmTZs — Joey Klender (@KlenderJoey) August 30, 2025

In the future, I plan to explore a wide range of topics as an owner. I do not currently have home charging, which is something that many people believe is a dealbreaker for owning an EV. I have two Superchargers very close to my place, so I’m not too concerned about it.

Advertisement

I have been in touch with my leasing office about installing a charger or chargers for the past few months, which seems like it could happen early next year.

So far, I’m really happy with how everything has worked out.