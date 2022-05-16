Uber announces ‘Comfort Electric’ featuring Tesla and Polestar vehicles

By

Ride-sharing service Uber has launched ‘Comfort Electric,’ a new way for users to get around in style and be part of the company’s global commitment to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040.

Last year, Uber announced that it would be partnering with rental company Hertz to make up to 50,000 Teslas available for drivers to rent by 2023. Now, less than a year after Uber’s Hertz partnership was announced, the company will be launching the new service in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Dubai, and will feature Tesla Model 3s and Polestar 2s.

Say “Yesla” to Tesla! Comfort Electric⚡️️—a shockingly cool, elevated experience. Request a premium EV to move sustainably and in style. Together we can be part of the climate solution. #GoGet https://t.co/7jbPvknph4 pic.twitter.com/yL0VkKnoWS — Uber (@Uber) May 16, 2022

“As part of Uber’s global commitment to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, we’re continuing to take steps to help you go electric,” Uber said in a statement. “Now, with more electric vehicles on the road in the US than ever before, we’re excited to introduce Comfort Electric, our newest way for you to get around town in style and be a part of the climate solution. It’s as simple as tap a button and request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla or Polestar.”

Uber also plans to add additional features to encourage drivers to switch to EVs, including EV cost calculators and a map with EV charging point locations.

Tesla rentals will cost $334 per week, excluding taxes or fees.

When the Hertz-Tesla partnership was finalized in late 2021, the rental company added that it would also be working with Uber to help make EV options more available for customers. “Today’s partnership with Uber is another major step forward in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem and executing on our commitment to being an environmentally forward company,” CEO Mark Fields said. “We are creating the new Hertz and charting a dynamic, new course for the future of travel, mobility, and the auto industry.”

Hertz said that 50,000 Teslas from its 100,000 unit order would be open for renting by Uber drivers.

“Climate change is an urgent global challenge we must all tackle together, and now is the time to drive a green recovery from the pandemic,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. “This combines the power of Tesla, Hertz, and Uber to help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions mobility. We look forward to seeing more EVs on the road right away.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Uber announces ‘Comfort Electric’ featuring Tesla and Polestar vehicles