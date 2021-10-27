50,000 Teslas to be added to Uber Network by 2023, announces Hertz

By

In an announcement on Wednesday, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. noted that it would be partnering with Uber Technologies Inc. to add up to 50,000 of its Tesla vehicles to the Uber Network by 2023. The announcement was made just days after Hertz announced its initial blockbuster purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s, which would be used as part of its can rental fleet.

On Wednesday, Hertz and Uber noted that they are in an exclusive partnership to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 to drivers who wish to rent electric vehicles while using the ride-hailing network. Under the partnership, and staring November 1, Uber drivers would be able to rent Teslas from Hertz in its Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. locations. A nationwide expansion is planned in the coming weeks.

Next time you order an @Uber, it might be one of our @Tesla EV’s 👀. Excited to provide up to 50K EV’s to @Uber drivers by 2023 #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/jUplCJisCf — Hertz (@Hertz) October 27, 2021

Hertz has announced that the 50,000 Teslas that would be open for renting for Uber drivers would initially come from its 100,000 Model 3 order. However, the car rental giant also noted that there could be future orders as the program grows. Mark Fields, Hertz interim CEO, noted in a press release that its partnership is a notable step forward in Hertz becoming an environmentally forward company.

“Today’s partnership with Uber is another major step forward in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem and executing on our commitment to being an environmentally forward company. We are creating the new Hertz and charting a dynamic, new course for the future of travel, mobility and the auto industry,” Fields said.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi added that the capability of Uber drivers to rent Teslas from Hertz would help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions mobility. He also noted that Uber is looking forward to seeing more electric vehicles on the road.

“Climate change is an urgent global challenge we must all tackle together, and now is the time to drive a green recovery from the pandemic. This combines the power of Tesla, Hertz, and Uber to help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions mobility. We look forward to seeing more EVs on the road right away,” the Uber CEO said.

Uber drivers looking to gain access to a Tesla would find that Uber and Hertz’s partnership is essentially the best deal available in the market today. With the two companies’ partnership in place, drivers could see some substantial gas savings, higher earnings potential, access to the expansive Tesla Supercharger Network, and Uber’s EVgo discounts. They would also be able to enjoy benefits through Uber’s Green Future program, which provides incentives for drivers to move from internal combustion vehicles to all-electric cars.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

50,000 Teslas to be added to Uber Network by 2023, announces Hertz