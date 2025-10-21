Waymo faces federal probe after self-driving taxi fails to stop for school bus

Federal regulators have launched an investigation into Waymo’s self-driving vehicles after reports that one of its autonomous taxis failed to stop properly for a school bus.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that it’s reviewing around 2,000 Waymo vehicles following concerns that its autonomous systems may have violated traffic laws.

Waymo under review

According to a Reuters report, the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation began the probe after flagging a media report involving a Waymo self-driving taxi that did not remain stationary when approaching a school bus. At the time of the incident, the school bus had its red lights flashing, its stop arm was deployed, and its crossing control arm was extended.

As per the ODI’s report, the Waymo initially stopped beside the bus before maneuvering around its front. This resulted in the vehicle passing the school bus’ extended stop arm and crossing control arm. Students from the bus were disembarking when the Waymo committed the error. The vehicle was operating without a safety driver at the time, and it was equipped with Waymo’s fifth-generation Automated Driving System (ADS). Waymo responds to CBS News regarding @NHTSAgov investigation of This Waymo vs School Bus event from last month.



Software fix already in place

In a statement, a Waymo representative stated that the company has “already developed and implemented improvements related to stopping for school buses and will land additional software updates in our next software release.” The spokesperson also highlighted that Waymo prioritizes the safety of pedestrians, especially children, in its vehicles’ operations.

“Driving safely around children has always been one of Waymo’s highest priorities. In the event referenced, the vehicle approached the school bus from an angle where the flashing lights and stop sign were not visible and drove slowly around the front of the bus before driving past it, keeping a safe distance from children,” Waymo noted.

Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, operates a fleet of more than 1,500 robotaxis in major U.S. cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin. The company continues to expand its footprint and plans future operations in Tokyo and London.