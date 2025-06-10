Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has suspended its driverless taxi operations in parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco amid violent protests linked to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the state.

The suspensions came after several Waymo Jaguar I-Pace robotaxis were vandalized and set ablaze during the demonstrations.

Waymo Catches Strays Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Protests erupted in Los Angeles and San Francisco in response to the Trump administration’s immigration raids, which ultimately resulted in California Governor Gavin Newsom calling the White House’s deployment of National Guard troops unconstitutional.

Amidst the protests, images and videos emerged showing several Waymo robotaxis being defaced and destroyed. At least five Waymo robotaxis ended up being caught in the crossfire, and at least one vehicle ended up being burned to the ground.

The incident resulted in the Los Angeles Police Department advising people to avoid downtown areas due to toxic fumes from the robotaxis’ burning lithium-ion batteries. As noted in a KRON4 report, Waymo ultimately halted service in affected areas “out of an abundance of caution.”

Advertisement

Robotaxi Sentiments

The cost of the attacks is notable. Each Waymo robotaxi is valued between $150,000 and $200,000, per a 2024 Wall Street Journal report. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Waymo’s robotaxis ended up on the receiving end of angry protesters. On February 24, a Jaguar I-PACE robotaxi was set ablaze and vandalized by a crowd in San Francisco. Videos taken at the time showed a mob of people attacking the vehicle.

Despite the recent attacks on its robotaxis, Waymo has stated it has “no reason to believe” its vehicles were specifically targeted during the protests, as per a report from The Washington Post. A company spokesperson also noted that some of the Waymo robotaxis that were defaced and destroyed during the violent demonstrations had been completing drop-offs near the protest zones.