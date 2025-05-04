Waymo robotaxi finds itself pulled over by Tokyo police

A Waymo self-driving robotaxi caught a ton of attention on social media this weekend–but for the wrong reason.

The robotaxi in question was spotted in Tokyo, Waymo’s first offshore market for testing and data collection.

Waymo Pulled Over

As could be seen in the image, which was posted on X by user @YukkuriMasa1225, a Waymo robotaxi was seemingly pulled over by traffic police. The self-driving car could be seen stopped on the side of the road, while a traffic cop on a motorcycle seemed to be preparing a ticket for the robotaxi.

The image caught a lot of attention on social media, garnering over 1 million impressions on X as of writing. Several comments poked fun at the idea of a robotaxi getting a ticket from the traffic police, while some joked that Waymo’s other vehicles could also be caught. That being said, there is a likely explanation behind the humorous ordeal. なんでこいつ白バイに捕まってんの？笑

— ゆっくり魔紗 (@YukkuriMasa1225) May 3, 2025

Waymo’s Tokyo Rollout

Waymo’s robotaxi rollout in Tokyo started in April. While the vehicles are capable of driving autonomously, the robotaxis are still operated manually by drivers from Nihon Kotsu, one of Tokyo’s largest taxi companies. This means that the traffic stop that spread on social media was likely caused by a human driver’s actions, not Waymo’s self-driving system.

Waymo’s rollout in Japan is currently focused on the seven wards in central Tokyo, which are comprised of Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Chiyoda, Chuo, Shinagawa, and Koto. Data gathered by the Nihon Kotsu drivers are expected to be used to adapt Waymo’s self-driving system for the Japanese market.

The potential of Waymo’s robotaxis is vast, particularly with regard to road safety. Over 56.7 million miles, compared to human drivers, Waymo Driver achieved a 92% reduction in pedestrian injury crashes, 82% fewer crashes with injuries with cyclists, and 82% fewer crashes with injuries with motorcyclists.