xAI is tackling an issue with Grok, which posted unsolicited comments about “white genocide” in South Africa due to an unauthorized modification on May 14.

Elon Musk’s AI company is aiming to restore trust through enhanced transparency. The incident, reported on Thursday, underscores xAI’s commitment to reliable AI systems.

On Wednesday, X users noticed Grok delivering off-topic responses about “white genocide” under unrelated posts, including a query about HBO’s name changes. xAI clarified the cause in a recent statement.

“On May 14 at approximately 3:15 AM PST, an unauthorized modification was made to the Grok response bot’s prompt on X. This change, which directed Grok to provide a specific response on a political topic, violated xAI’s internal policies and core values. We have conducted a thorough investigation and are implementing measures to enhance Grok’s transparency and reliability.”

You can find our Grok system prompts at https://t.co/XjYugVV4Zt— xAI (@xai) May 16, 2025

The issue sparked concern among users, with screenshots showing Grok veering from appropriate answers to unsolicited political commentary. xAI’s swift response outlines corrective steps, including revising code review policies and publishing Grok’s system prompts on GitHub for public feedback. Additionally, xAI is introducing rigorous checks to its code review process and establishing a dedicated monitoring team.

“We’re putting in place a 24/7 monitoring team to respond to incidents with Grok’s answers that are not caught by automated systems, so we can respond faster if all other measures fail,” the company stated.

xAI’s actions reflect its proactive stance to prevent future mishaps and align with its mission to deliver trustworthy AI. The incident highlights the challenges of managing AI behavior in dynamic platforms like X, where Grok operates. By opening its prompts to scrutiny and bolstering oversight, xAI aims to rebuild user confidence and ensure Grok remains a reliable tool.

As xAI refines Grok’s framework, the company’s transparency measures could set a precedent for AI accountability. With enhanced monitoring and community input, xAI is poised to strengthen Grok’s role in fostering informed interactions, reinforcing its leadership in ethical AI development.