xAI welcomes Memphis pollution results, environmental groups push back
Tests were conducted at Macedonia Church in Boxtown, The Links at Whitehaven, and City Hall Downtown.
The City of Memphis has released initial air quality test results from three sites across the city, including one near Elon Musk’s xAI data center in South Memphis.
According to city officials, the results showed no dangerous levels of pollutants. “At every site and for every pollutant tested, levels were either too low to detect or well below established safety thresholds,” the city’s report read.
xAI Welcomes Air Quality Test Results
Tests were conducted at Macedonia Church in Boxtown, The Links at Whitehaven, and City Hall Downtown.
“The City doesn’t control air quality regulations, but we stepped up to find answers. The initial results showed no dangerous levels of air pollutants at any of the tested sites. We are committed to ongoing testing to continue to inform and protect our community,” Mayor Young stated.
xAI, which opened a facility in Boxtown to house its Colossus supercomputer, welcomed the city’s initial findings. The artificial intelligence startup shared its comments in a post on social media platform X.
“xAI welcomes the independent third-party data showing no dangerous pollutant levels at test sites near our Memphis data center. We have built a world-class data center in Memphis and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the local community and its leaders,” the company stated.
Critics Are Not Satisfied
Environmental advocates and local leaders, however, were not satisfied with the city’s initial tests. The Southern Environmental Law Center criticized the city’s approach, arguing that smog-forming emissions, including nitrogen oxides from xAI’s turbines, pose health risks that the city’s testing did not account for, as noted in a FOX 13 Memphis report.
“The city failed to measure ozone pollution–better known as smog–which we already know is a major problem in the Memphis area… As community members have warned for the last year, smog-forming pollution is a major concern with the unpermitted turbines being run at xAI’s South Memphis data center,” the group noted.
State Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) echoed the group’s criticism.
“We do not need any more misleading reports that are more concerned with finding a conclusion conducive to Mayor Young’s unwavering support of xAI, rather than discovering the truth. Our review of the information released by the City of Memphis earlier this evening revealed a glaring and critical omission in their pollution testing and results: the monitoring of ozone which is a considerable factor in air pollution problems in Memphis,” he noted.
Elon Musk confirms Tesla Optimus V3 already uses Grok voice AI
Musk’s recent posts suggest that the development of Tesla’s humanoid robot is advancing steadily behind the scenes.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased new progress on the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. In a brief post on X, Musk shared that he had an “excellent review” with the Tesla Optimus team. He also confirmed that Optimus V3 is already using Grok voice assistant in a later reply.
Musk’s recent posts suggest that the development of Tesla’s humanoid robot is advancing steadily behind the scenes.
Grok Already Integrated
Musk’s recent comments about Optimus were shared on social media platform X. Initially, Musk posted that Optimus V3 would be (chef’s kiss), and that he just had an excellent review with the humanoid robot’s team. Considering Musk’s post, it was no surprise that some Tesla fans asked if Optimus would be able to talk using Grok, xAI’s large language model. Musk confirmed that Optimus “already does.”
Grok’s integration with Optimus may allow the robot to interact more naturally with its environment and users. Tesla previously noted that Optimus will rely on the same neural networks powering its Autopilot and FSD systems. The addition of Grok could then make Optimus even more user-friendly for regular consumers.
Closer to Production
The current iteration of Optimus features Tesla-designed actuators, improved limb control, and more human-like proportions. Recent demo videos released by the company showed Optimus units walking unassisted, balancing in place, and working in Tesla factories, among other tasks. Musk has also highlighted that Optimus would have upgraded hands with 22 degrees of freedom, close to a human hand.
Musk noted during the company’s Q1 2025 All Hands meeting that Tesla may be able to produce around 5,000 units this year. “This year, we hopefully will be able to make about 5,000 Optimus robots. We’re technically aiming for enough parts to make 10,000, maybe 12,000, but since it’s a totally new product with a totally new, like everything is totally new, I’ll say we’re succeeding if we get to half go the 10,000. But even 5,000 robots, that’s the size of a Roman legion, FYI,” Musk said during the meeting.
Tesla Robotaxi launch draws attention from regulators, mainstream media milks it
The Tesla Robotaxi launch has resulted in some questions from the NHTSA, a typical thing for early launches. Media is milking it as a huge thing.
Tesla launched its Robotaxi platform in a limited capacity earlier this week in Austin, Texas, and after hundreds of rides have been taken, some instances have caught the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
However, the information the NHTSA is requesting is routine and totally normal for the early stages of a rollout of this magnitude. But that did not stop mainstream media from milking it into something controversial, when it really is not.
Tesla Robotaxi riders tout ‘smooth’ experience in first reviews of driverless service launch
Various outlets reported on the NHTSA’s request to Tesla for additional information regarding things seen in videos online.
The NHTSA said it is “aware of the referenced incidents and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information.” Bloomberg initially reported on the NHTSA’s request for information.
The thing is, the NHTSA has often reached out to companies right after it launches a driverless vehicle service. Both Waymo and GM’s Cruise, as well as Amazon’s Zoox, have had the NHTSA reach out to them regarding the launch of their driverless ride-hailing services.
The headlines for Tesla are significantly different:
- “Tesla’s Robotaxis Have Already Caught this US Safety Agency’s Attention“
- “Tesla’s Robotaxis have already caught the attention of federal safety regulators“
- “US safety regulators contact Tesla over erratic robotaxis“
Reviews from riders in Austin have stated the Robotaxi platform is “smooth” and “comfortable,” with many ranting and raving about the advantages the new ride-hailing service has over others. Not only is it being monitored by a safety monitor in the passenger seat, but there are also other things that make it unique.
One of the most notable is that your Robotaxi will automatically sync entertainment and streaming settings.
The sensationalism that the media tends to use with Tesla is a big reason the company did not invite mainstream outlets to the event. Instead, reporters were seen waiting for Early Access invitees to exit their cars to ask them questions.
Many denied the inquiries:
“Can I talk to you, I’m with Reuters”
> No
🤣🤣 @BeardedTesla @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/jGUdakGzx1
— Robin (@xdNiBoR) June 22, 2025
Elon Musk responded to that video by saying “Lmao,” an acronym for “laughing my ass off.”
Elon Musk commends Tesla team on successful Robotaxi launch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk commended the company on the successful launch of Robotaxi.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the company’s launch of the Robotaxi platform, which officially went live to a small group on Sunday in Austin, Texas.
It is the first time Tesla has offered driverless rides through the ride-hailing platform it has worked to activate for several years, and it was overwhelmingly successful based on early reviews.
The launch was coupled with the release of the first-ever looks at the Tesla Robotaxi app, which does more than allow riders to summon vehicles for transportation. It also allows the rider to adjust climate settings in the car before it arrives for a comfortable ride, and it will sync entertainment and streaming settings to keep occupants entertained.
Tesla Robotaxi riders tout ‘smooth’ experience in first reviews of driverless service launch
The first rides are being performed with a safety monitor in the passenger’s seat. These monitors have no control over the vehicle, and are there just to ensure smooth operation.
The first reviews called rides “smooth” and “comfortable,” and commended Tesla for its hard work over the past few years to make this happen. Many were impressed with the cars’ ability to keep pedestrians safe, avoid congested parking lots, and the efficiency of the rides, as the time from the ride request to the Robotaxi accepting the ride was extremely fast.
Musk has been at the forefront of this operation for a decade, as Tesla has been working to release a version of the Robotaxi through the development of Full Self-Driving. This has been an effort that included seeking top-tier engineering talent and taking incredible leaps of faith, including switching to a Vision-only approach for Full Self-Driving.
Musk commended the Tesla team for its hard work:
Super congratulations to the @Tesla_AI software & chip design teams on a successful @Robotaxi launch!!
Culmination of a decade of hard work.
Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025
It’s truly an incredible accomplishment, as many considered Robotaxi a “failure” despite it not even being rolled out. In May, we reported on media outlets calling the Robotaxi rollout a total failure, despite Tesla always maintaining the launch would happen in June:
Tesla Robotaxi deemed a total failure by media — even though it hasn’t been released
Hundreds of rides have already been taken, and there have not been many complaints. It’s an incredible jump forward for Tesla.
Tesla Robotaxi’s biggest challenge seems to be this one thing
