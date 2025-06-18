Elon Musk slams Bloomberg’s shocking xAI cash burn claims

Elon Musk has forcefully rejected Bloomberg News’ claims that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is hemorrhaging $1 billion monthly.

In a post on X, Musk stated that “Bloomberg is talking nonsense.” He also acknowledged an X user’s comment that people “really have no idea what’s at stake” with AI.

Bloomberg‘s Allegations and Musk’s Rebuttal

The Bloomberg News report painted a dire picture of xAI’s finances. Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, the news outlet claimed that xAI burns $1 billion a month as costs for building advanced AI models outpaced the company’s limited revenues.

Bloomberg alleged that xAI is planning to spend over half of a proposed $9.3 billion fundraising haul in three months, with a projected $13 billion loss in 2025. The report also claimed that of the $14 billion that xAI has raised since 2023, only $4 billion remained by Q1 2025. Even this amount, the news outlet alleged, will be nearly depleted in Q2. They don’t.



Also, Bloomberg is talking nonsense.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2025

xAI did not comment on Bloomberg‘s claims, though Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the matter on social media platform X. In response to an X user who quoted the publication’s article, Musk noted that “Bloomberg is talking nonsense.” Musk, however, did not provide further details as to why the publication’s report was fallacious.

xAI’s Bright Horizon

Despite Bloomberg‘s claims, even the publication noted that xAI’s prospects are promising. The company, now merged with X, aims to leverage the platform’s vast data archives for model training, which could reduce costs compared to rivals like OpenAI. Tapping into X also allows xAI to access real-time information from users across the globe.

xAI’s valuation reportedly soared to $80 billion by Q1 2025, up from $51 billion in 2024. The AI startup has attracted heavyweight investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and VY Capital so far, and optimistic projections point to profitability possibly being attained by 2027. This would be quite a feat for xAI as OpenAI, the AI startup’s biggest rival, is still looking at 2029 as the year it could become cash flow positive.