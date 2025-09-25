Xiaomi CEO is an absolute fan of the Tesla Model Y: “What a great vehicle”

During his annual speech, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared his thoughts about Tesla and the Model Y. The best-selling all-electric crossover is the primary rival of Xiaomi’s own YU7, which has seen a lot of interest in China.

Despite the competition, Lei Jun noted that the Model Y is a very impressive vehicle.

Model Y teardown

As per the Xiaomi executive, the Chinese tech giant actually purchased three Tesla Model Y units earlier this year so they could study them. During their teardown, Xiaomi’s team was very impressed with the all-electric crossover.

“We bought three Tesla Model Ys for disassembly and research inside Xiaomi earlier this year. What a great vehicle,” Lei Jun stated.

He also noted that consumers who do not like Xiaomi’s YU7 should strongly consider a Model Y instead. “If you don’t like Xiaomi YU7, you can choose Model Y,” he said.

— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) September 25, 2025

Not just because of Elon Musk’s fame

In previous comments, Lei Jun noted that the Model Y is a great vehicle, not just because the company’s CEO is a prolific individual. He also admitted that the Model Y is actually a leading vehicle in several important metrics, such as energy consumption and tech features like FSD, among others.

“It is the world’s best-selling vehicle not simply because of Musk fame and there is a lot to it. We (Xiaomi) torn down Model Y and analyzed it. There’s a lot to learn from Model Y. Tesla is not only leading in vehicle energy consumption, FSD, etc. It is also leading in many other aspects,” he said.

Lei Jun also shared his congratulations following Tesla’s first driverless vehicle delivery demonstrations in Austin. “Tesla is indeed amazing, leading the industry trends in many areas, especially FSD. We still have to continue learning!” Lei Jun wrote on Weibo in a response to Tesla VP Grace Tao, who posted about the milestone.