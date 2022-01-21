EV subscription company Autonomy launches Tesla Model 3 rental fleet

By

Autonomy, a company owned by vehicle subscription platform NextCar, has launched a new electric and zero-emissions vehicle subscription program with the Tesla Model 3.

Autonomy’s goal is the same as its parent company’s: provide a subscription-based program that combines a monthly car payment, insurance, and other applicable fees into one monthly payment. Drivers can order their vehicles and pick them up in less than 10 minutes by providing their driver’s license and a form of digital payment, Autonomy said in a press release.

The difference between Autonomy and NextCar is simply the powertrains. Autonomy will combine the NextCar subscription platform with the all-electric and sustainable powertrain of EVs. The Model 3 is the first vehicle to launch under the Autonomy brand, marking the start of the company’s newest fleet of vehicles with arguably the most popular in the electric segment.

“Electric vehicles have reached a tipping point, and it’s clear that the Tesla Model 3 is this generation’s Prius,” Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy, said. “Financial responsibility and the avoidance of debt is also at an inflection point and subscriptions have become a pervasive, sustainable business model and a cornerstone of modern digital life.”

The Tesla Model 3 subscription program through Autonomy will feature a month-to-month contract structure after a three-month minimum term. The entire subscription can be managed through Autonomy’s Smartphone App.

Autonomy will officially equip some low-mileage builds of the Model 3 when the program begins in the coming months. The subscription cost includes “routine maintenance and roadside assistance. Consumers have flexibility to customize their monthly payments to as low as $550 a month (with a $5,500 start fee) up to $1,000 per month (with a start fee as low as $1,000). A $500 security deposit is required when the subscription is activated.”

Currently, Autonomy is only renting vehicles in California, but it said it will open in new markets soon. The company plans to expand rapidly, and California was its first choice due to the concentration of EVs in the market.

Painter said that the company’s name does not necessarily have anything to do with vehicle functionality, but instead the term’s application to everyday life. “Autonomy is a big idea, and whether it’s freedom from long-term debt, commitment, complication, confrontation, or fossil fuels, everyone can relate to the desire for more autonomy in life,” he said.

Autonomy raised $83 million in debt and equity financing to support the launch of the new vehicle fleet.

The future of transportation is zero-emissions vehicles. At Autonomy, we are accelerating the shift toward sustainable mobility by giving consumers flexible access to electric vehicles at affordable monthly payments,” Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy, stated. “Vehicle subscriptions reduce the barriers to adoption of electric vehicles, providing a low-commitment option with lower upfront costs. It is perfect for people who are interested in EVs but are not ready to make a long-term commitment due to concerns around cost or range anxiety.”

