Tesla is missing one type of vehicle in its lineup and fans want it fast
Tesla is missing one vehicle from its lineup and its fans and owners are hoping the company builds it.
Tesla’s lineup of vehicles has expanded considerably over the last few years. At first, the company offered the Model S luxury sedan, then the Model X luxury SUV, which has the seats but not the space or the affordability that everyone is looking for.
The Model 3 and Model Y are sedan and crossover vehicles that have launched the company into the mass-market category. The Cybertruck brought out the company’s first-ever pickup design, and while it is unorthodox, it is certainly functional.
Tesla Cybertrucks join Jalisco’s police fleet ahead of FIFA World Cup
But there is one thing Tesla is missing in its lineup, and it is a vehicle type that many have waited for and want. The company currently has not announced any plans to produce it, but its fans are loud and persistent, and we’ve even nudged Tesla to consider making it.
It’s a full-size SUV.
This particular segment is dominated by combustion engines currently: Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon topped sales with 105,756 and 82,304 units sold, respectively. The Ford Expedition is just behind with 62,007 units sold last year. There are a few formidable competitors on the EV side of things, with the Rivian R1S, the GMC Hummer SUV EV, and even the Kia EV9.
However, Tesla has yet to dip its toe into this market, and it seems many of its fans are willing to admit that the company is missing a true “people mover” with enough space to handle a cross-country road trip with a handful of kids.
A legitimate, comfortably sized 3-row family SUV.
Not an undersized egg-shaped one with a 3rd row that can only fit contortionists, and design-limiting gimmicks like falcon wing doors that just add cost/complexity for a customer set that doesn’t want them.
— Weather Nole (@WxGuesserNole) June 4, 2025
No question… we need a full size SUV built on the cybertruck’s platform.
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 4, 2025
This, they should build this.
Cybertruck AWD drivetrain, but this as rough form. pic.twitter.com/SH4DvkvoIe
— Timothyz (@Timothyz) June 4, 2025
Why Not the Model X?
The Model X is likely Tesla’s lowest-selling vehicle. It contributes very little to the overall mission of the company, and even CEO Elon Musk once said that it, along with the Model S, is only produced due to “sentimental reasons.”
When it comes to the X, it’s simply not quite what people are looking for in terms of a “full-size SUV.” Instead, it is more of a van/crossover SUV hybrid. It does not have tons of cargo and interior space.
It does have a lot of great tech, a flashy look, and adequate range for that trip with the kids. It’s a great car, and one that Tesla is planning to refine with an upcoming refresh, its second this decade.
However, it falls short of what would qualify as a full-size SUV, especially considering its third row is a little tight, even for younger children.
But it’s not quite what many would consider as what Tesla needs to fill this void in its lineup.
What Could Be Coming?
Many fans say they would like to see a CyberSUV — something built on the Cybertruck platform but in the form of a full-size SUV. This is not totally out of the question, especially considering Tesla has already made it clear the Cybercab would adopt the same sort of aesthetic as the Cybertruck.
However, we can all agree it’s a far cry from what the Cybertruck truly is, and Tesla likely will not build something that’s even close to the pickup. It already admitted it would not adopt the stainless steel exoskeleton for future vehicles in the Q4 2024 Shareholder Deck.
So, if Tesla were to decide to build something that would be in the full-size SUV segment, it wouldn’t look like the Cybertruck.
Tesla customers are still being targeted by automaker with Musk rivalry
Lucid is still targeting Tesla owners with offers on trade-in allowance.
Tesla customers are still being targeted by other car companies, who are offering big incentives to trade in their current EVs for a new one.
One company that has not backed off from its trade-in promotion is one with a long-standing rivalry with Elon Musk, because its former CEO-turned-boardmember has a bitter relationship with the frontman.
Lucid is continuing to offer a $4,000 trade-in allowance on Tesla vehicles specifically, an effort that many companies have offered to owners of Musk’s EV brand in an effort to snag away some of those who might be on the fence about switching.
Lucid still aggressively targeting Tesla customers pic.twitter.com/Dj0yNG7Btj
— Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) June 4, 2025
Many companies have offered these types of promotions before, but Lucid’s seems to be an extended one — almost an open invitation. It could have something to do with the rivalry Musk has had with former CEO Peter Rawlinson, who stepped down from his post as the company’s head executive three months ago.
Musk and Rawlinson were at one time co-workers. At Tesla, the two worked on the Model S together. That is, until Rawlinson abruptly left. There are still questions about what his exact job title was there, but Musk refuses to agree with Rawlinson’s claimed title of Chief Engineer of the project, which launched Tesla from niche to more mainstream.
Polestar has been trying to poach Tesla owners for months as well, and it’s no secret why. Musk’s political involvement and his work with DOGE certainly put some Tesla drivers in a tough spot, and some could be willing to give up their cars.
However, the success rates of these promos are unknown.
Tesla Model Y charges to bring strongest month in Australia in 2025
Tesla saw a strong month of sales in Australia, led by the dominating performance of the Model Y.
Tesla can thank the Model Y for bringing the company to its strongest monthly performance of the year in Australia.
In May, the Model Y accounted for 3,580 of the 3,897 total sales Tesla reported for the month in Australia. That’s a 9.3 percent increase from May 2024, while the Model Y had its best month since June 2024 with a 122.5 percent increase from the same month a year prior.
Additionally, it was the company’s best May in two years, when it sold 4,476 cars in May 2023.
It is a strong point in what has been a tough year for Tesla, but the difficulty can mostly be attributed to the switchover of production lines the company performed at each of its global production facilities.
It updated the Model Y earlier this year with a brand new front and rear fascia, as well as suspension improvements, and cabin modifications to provide a more comfortable ride.
Tesla’s Country Manager for Australia, Thom Drew, spoke to Drive in April about the Model Y and its influence on the company’s performance in Australia.
Tesla Cybertruck needs changes before Australia entry, but no guarantees it will arrive
He said the company saw tremendous interest in the Launch Edition of the new Model Y, which featured premium badging and some other novelty improvements compared to the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive that is available already.
Drew said:
“When we launched orders back in January, we had an enormous response to the launch edition. We’ve only just started test drives in the last couple of weeks. The boat’s been slowly making its way around the country. And now we’re seeing that kind of second wave come through, and seeing a lot of interest. I think we had a record test drive week, last week, in our entire history. So yeah, [we’re] seeing some really strong interest.”
Tesla is hoping to see improvements in sales performance across the globe, but it is primarily focused on the rollout of the Robotaxi platform, which is set for release on June 12.
Elon Musk explains Tesla’s domestic battery strategy
Elon Musk responded to a new note from an analyst that highlighted Tesla’s battery strategy.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained the automaker’s strategy for building batteries from top to bottom in a domestic setting as the company continues to alleviate its reliance on Chinese materials, something other companies are too dependent on.
With the Trump Administration, it is no secret that the prioritization of U.S.-built products, including sourcing most of the materials from American companies, is at the forefront of its strategy.
The goal is to become less dependent on foreign products, which would, in theory, bolster the U.S. economy by creating more jobs and having less reliance on foreign markets, especially China, to manufacture the key parts of things like cars and tech.
In a note from Alexander Potter, an analyst for the firm Piper Sandler, Tesla’s strategy regarding batteries specifically is broken down.
Potter says Tesla is “the only car company that is trying to source batteries, at scale, without relying on China.”
He continues:
“Eventually, Tesla will be making its own cathode active materials, refining its own lithium, building its own anodes, coating its own electrodes, assembling its own cells, and selling its own cars; No other US company can make similar claims.”
Musk, who spent time within the Trump White House through his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said that Tesla is doing the “important” work of localizing supply chains as the risks that come with being too dependent on foreign entities could be detrimental to a company, especially one that utilizes many parts and supplies that are manufactured mostly in China.
It is important, albeit extremely hard work, to localize supply chains to mitigate geopolitical risk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025
Tesla has done a lot of work to source and even manufacture its own batteries within the United States, a project that has been in progress for several years but will pay dividends in the end.
According to a 2023 Nikkei analysis, Tesla’s battery material suppliers were dominated by Chinese companies. At the time, a whopping 39 percent of the company’s cell materials came from Chinese companies.
This number is decreasing as it operates its own in-house cell and material production projects, like its lithium refinery in Texas.
It also wants to utilize battery manufacturers that have plans to build cells in the U.S.
Panasonic, for example, is building a facility in Kansas that will help Tesla utilize domestically-manufactured cells for its cars.
