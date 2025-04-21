Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening

Tesla looks to be getting closer to opening its highly anticipated diner, drive-in movie theater, and Supercharger location in Southern California, after the company began construction on the project in the latter part of 2023.

On Sunday, X user BLKMDL3 stopped by the Hollywood Tesla Diner location and shared photos of the site, noting that Superchargers are now lit up, parking lots are fully paved, and construction generally appears to be nearing completion. The news comes after Tesla has been building out the site for around 18 months, which many have pointed out is longer than some of the company’s latest production facilities have taken.

Tesla has yet to disclose when it plans to open the Supercharger location, though it appears to be getting closer than ever, at least as far as construction is concerned. The company also included some code related to integration with the diner in its latest version of the Tesla mobile app in January, along with posting its first job listings for the site in August.

You can see the latest progress on the Tesla Diner below, courtesy of X user BLKMDL3.

Looks like the Tesla diner is about to open. This thing took forever to build, but it seems like it's finally happening! ⚡️🔋🚗 Who's gonna drop by here for a quick (or not so quick) charge and bite?🍽️ https://t.co/r1e6mTrlEF Advertisement — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 21, 2025

The user also notes that the adjacent parking lot is being built out to include additional Supercharger stalls, with the actual lots for the diner including around 28 to 32 stalls total, consistent with permits for the project. Next door, the user says the company is building roughly an additional 50 or so stalls, though these aren’t likely to be open when the diner initially opens.

The site is located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard, and according to Elon Musk’s original concepts for the Supercharger discussed on what was then Twitter in 2018, the unique charger is set to include a 1950s-style diner with rock and roll and waiters on roller skates, in addition to drive-in theater screens playing scenes from the best movies in history.

Tesla gained a series of construction permits for the project throughout 2023, before officially beginning construction in September 2023. You can see photos from the site below, taken just weeks after groundbreaking, as well as in January and April of last year.

Tesla’s LA Diner and Supercharger in November 2023

Tesla’s LA Diner and Supercharger in January 2024

Tesla’s LA Diner and Supercharger in April 2024