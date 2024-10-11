Tesla unveils the Robovan at ‘We, Robot’ event

By

Tesla unveiled the Robovan at the “We, Robot” event at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

“We’re going to make this,” CEO Elon Musk said, “and it’s going to look like that. Could you imagine going down the streets and seeing this coming toward you?”

Credit: Teslarati Credit: Teslarati Credit: Teslarati Credit: Teslarati

Details on the Tesla Robovan

Musk hinted that this could be an alternative measure to the two-seater Cybercab Robotaxi that it also unveiled at the “We, Robot” event.

The Robovan can carry up to twenty people at a time and can be used to haul anything from a baseball team to a large amount of goods instead of using a truck or transit van.

“It would be very good for goods transport in a city, or transport of up to 20 people at a time,” he said. “It’s going to solve for high density, so if you’re looking to take a sports team somewhere or really get the cost of transportation down to $0.05 or $0.10 cents per mile, then you could use the Robovan.”

Design Inspiration

Tesla is continuing with its path to revolutionizing the look of the roads, something that it feels needs to be done and was prompted with the design of the Cybertruck.

“One of the things we wanted to do, and we’ve seen this with the Cybertruck, is we wanted to change the look of the roads. The future should look like the future,” Musk said.

It certainly does not fit the traditional look of a passenger van, and that’s exactly what Tesla has gone for.

Production Date and Price

Although Musk said that Tesla will build the Robovan, he did not give any details on when the automaker plans to bring it to production nor how much it would cost.

The focus was primarily on the Cybercab, which Musk said would be available “before 2027” and would cost under $30,000.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla unveils the Robovan at ‘We, Robot’ event