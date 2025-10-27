Cantor Fitzgerald raises Tesla PT To $510, citing Cybercab, Semi, and AI momentum

Cantor Fitzgerald has boosted its Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $355 to $510 per share, maintaining an “Overweight” rating over its continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth.

Analyst Andres Sheppard cited upcoming production milestones for the Cybercab, Semi, and Optimus as key drivers behind Cantor Fitzgerald’s revised valuation, as well as expanding opportunities in Tesla’s Energy and Full Self-Driving initiatives.

Major growth from multiple Tesla programs

According to Sheppard, Tesla disclosed that volume production for the Cybercab, Semi, and Megapack 3 is on track for fiscal year 2026, with Optimus production lines also targeted to launch next year. The analyst highlighted these updates as “significant,” noting that Tesla’s diverse roadmap continues to reinforce its position as a vertically integrated energy and AI company.

Cantor Fitzgerald now expects Tesla’s capital expenditures at approximately $9.2 billion for FY2025 and around $12 billion for FY 2026, a substantial increase tied to the company’s efforts to further scale its operations. The analyst noted that these investments align with Tesla’s push into robotics, autonomous driving, and energy storage. $TSLA | 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚 (TSLA): Cantor Fitzgerald raises 𝐏𝐓 𝐭𝐨 $𝟓𝟏𝟎 (from $355), keeps 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 — cites 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐛, 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦



Analyst stays bullish long term, highlighting production progress and Energy, FSD, and… pic.twitter.com/RyZpjFdJx0— Hardik Shah (@AIStockSavvy) October 27, 2025

Confidence in AI-driven expansion

Tesla shares closed at $433.72 last Friday, giving Cantor Fitzgerald’s $510 price target an implied upside of roughly 17.6%. The revised forecast reflects the firm’s expectation that Tesla’s long-term value extends far beyond vehicle sales, with strong upside from the company’s FSD, Robotaxi/Cybercab, Semi, and Optimus initiatives, as noted in a StreetInsider report.

Advertisement

“Overall, we remain bullish on TSLA over the medium to long term,” Sheppard wrote. “We continue to see meaningful future upside from Energy Storage & Deployment, FSD, Robotaxis/Cybercab, Semis, and Optimus Bots.”

Tesla highlighted these key initiatives in its Q3 2025 Update Letter. “We continue to evolve and augment our product lineup with a focus on cost, scale and future monetization opportunities via services powered by our AI software. Cybercab, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 are on schedule for volume production starting in 2026,” the company wrote.