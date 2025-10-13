Elon Musk teases ‘Banish’ feature to pair perfectly with Summon

Elon Musk has once again teased the “Banish” feature that could come to Tesla vehicles in the near future. It would be a perfect pairing to the popular Assisted Smart Summon (ASS), which the company launched earlier this year.

Banish has been something Tesla has teased for years. The company has promised the possibility of completely hands-off parking: arrive, drop off at the entrance, the car parks itself, and the car retrieves you at the end of your visit.

Ultimately, even though it is technically a driverless feature, Tesla has not refined its parking portion of the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) suite enough to release Banish to the public.

Tesla recently started performing specified parking tasks at the driver’s discretion. In the FSD (Supervised) v14.1 release, Tesla has added the ability to pick your parking scenario. Drivers can choose a Charger, Parking Lot, Curbside, Street, Driveway, or Parking Garage.

To achieve Banish, Tesla would have to gather enough data with these scenarios to then gain the capability to park after dropping vehicle occupants off.

🚨 Tesla Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v14.1’s new Arrival Options pic.twitter.com/P8GDY7BIZ6 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 10, 2025

However, CEO Elon Musk recently hyped Banish to the point of stating Teslas will be capable of it “in the near future.”

His remark came in response to a video where FSD v14.1 drove around a Costco parking lot for twenty minutes looking for a spot:

In the near future, your Tesla will drop you off at the store entrance and then go find a parking spot. When you're ready to exit the store, just tap Summon on your phone and the car will come to you. https://t.co/7oUEk9Bb0H — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2025

Summon is a feature that has given Tesla its challenges, but the release of Assisted Smart Summon (ASS) has improved some of its capabilities.

I tested it after receiving v14.1, and it did a great job of taking the correct route and driving safely to my location:

🚨 There were no noted improvements to Tesla's Actually Smart Summon (ASS) with the v14.1 Full Self-Driving (Supervised) update However, with v13.2.9, ASS turned the wrong way on this exact route. Not this time! Exceptionally done! pic.twitter.com/vYHL0zjlOk — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 10, 2025

There will likely be some time between now and when Tesla is able to release Banish. As previously noted, Tesla will need to collect enough data from real-world scenarios and obtain a proven track record of being able to handle lots and parking in a variety of environments while supervised.