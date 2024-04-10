Elon Musk to meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi during TSLA’s Q1 earnings week: report

By

Recent reports have emerged stating that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi later this month. Musk and Modi’s meeting will reportedly take place during the week of April 22, which also happens to be the same week as Tesla’s first quarter earnings call, which is scheduled on April 23, 2024.

Musk’s reported visit to India this month was initially reported by Reuters, which cited two people reportedly familiar with the matter. The publication’s sources also claimed that Musk would be accompanied by several executives during his visit, and he would also be making an announcement about his India plans.

The Indian Prime Minister’s office and Tesla have not provided a comment about the recent reports. The publication also noted that Musk’s agenda on his upcoming trip to India might still change in the coming weeks.

Tesla’s entry into India has been a long time coming. While Tesla’s previous apparent attempts at entering the Indian market have not panned out, local reports and Elon Musk’s recent comments about the country suggest that a Tesla debut in India may indeed be coming. During a recent X Spaces session, for example, Elon Musk noted that India is a natural progression for Tesla, especially since the country is now the most populous in the world.

“India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India,” Musk said.

Recent reports have also hinted at Tesla’s ongoing preparations for its potential India launch. Citing people reportedly close to the matter, Reuters claimed in a report that Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg is producing Right Hand Drive (RHD) Model Y vehicles for the country. Local reports from have also suggested that the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat are putting in some extra effort in their attempt to attract Tesla.

