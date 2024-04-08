By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted an optimistic update on the electric vehicle maker’s plans for India. As per Musk, India is a logical next step for Tesla, especially since the country has grown into the world’s most populous nation.

“India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India,” Musk said in a recent X Spaces session with Nicolai Tangen, the Chief Executive Officer at Norges Bank Investment Management.

Recent reports have suggested that the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat in India are putting in some extra effort in their attempts to attract electric vehicle maker Tesla. These efforts reportedly come in the form of extended lucrative land offers for the EV maker, where the company could potentially build its domestic manufacturing facility.

As per the Economic Times, Tesla’s proposed plant is expected to cost between $2 billion to $3 billion. The potential Tesla facility is expected to cater to both the domestic and international market. Tesla would be a good addition to India’s emerging EV sector, as the country is looking to promote itself as an ideal destination for prominent electric vehicle manufacturers. This was highlighted by India’s new EV policy, which offers significant privileges for companies willing to make a notable investment in the country.

Recent reports suggest that Tesla may be entering India soon. Earlier this month, a report from Reuters suggested that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin is producing right-hand drive (RHD) Model Y crossovers for India. Citing individuals reportedly close to the matter, the publication noted that Giga Berlin is looking to start exporting vehicles to India later this year. “The right-hand drive (Tesla) cars which will be allocated to India. (Giga Berlin has) started building them,” Reuters’ sources claimed.

