BMW reports strong EV sales figures along with a major milestone

BMW reported its Q1 2024 electric vehicle sales figures this morning, and they show strong growth compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, BMW landed a major milestone as a company when it reported selling its one-millionth EV during Q1.

As a brand, BMQ sold 531,039 cars across the world, which was up 2.5 percent. However, EVs saw a 40.6 percent increase, as it sold 82,700 electric cars in Q1, up considerably from last year:

“Among the brand’s fully-electric vehicles, the BMW i4, BMW iX3*, BMW iX1, BMW iX and BMW i7 were particularly in demand. The BMW Group is also receiving positive customer feedback on the new BMW iX2, which was released onto the market in March. The newly introduced BMW 5 Series, with four drive train variants, including the fully-electric BMW i5, are proving especially popular.”

As previously mentioned, BMW has sold one million EVs in its history thanks to a sale it made this quarter.

Bigger than that milestone, the manufacturer is truly starting to see more growth in its BEV efforts.

Jochen Goller, Member of the BMW AG Board of Management, said:

“The BMW Group is continuing on its BEV growth path. With the delivery of its one-millionth fully-electric vehicle since the market launch of the BMW i3, we have reached an important milestone that confirms the attractiveness of our product portfolio. By providing a choice of drive train technologies and thanks to our high level of flexibility, the BMW Group is well-positioned to meet changing customer requirements. This strategy is now proving particularly effective in a dynamic market environment.”

