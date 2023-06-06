Elon Musk’s Neuralink valuation estimated at around $5 billion

By

Elon Musk’s brain-machine interface startup Neuralink has reportedly seen its valuation soar to about $5 billion. The company was estimated to be worth around $2 billion during a private fundraising round two years ago, as per data provider Pitchbook.

Neuralink announced on May 25 that it had secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials of its brain implant. The approval was a momentous achievement for Neuralink, especially considering the startup’s ambitious goals, some of which have been highlighted by Elon Musk.

Neuralink’s $5 billion valuation is based on privately executed stock trades, which were described to Reuters by five individuals who reportedly had knowledge of the matter. The publication’s sources noted that some bullish investors boosted Neuralink’s valuation in recent months ahead of the company’s May 25 announcement.

After the announcement, Neuralink’s shares were reportedly marketed privately to investors at a $7 billion valuation, or about $55 per share, Reuters noted, citing an email that it had reviewed. The publication did state, however, that it could not determine if Neuralink had found buyers at that price.

Interestingly enough, several of the recent Neuralink stock sales have reportedly been to fairly small investors. An email reviewed by the publication suggested that the maximum amount being sought for Neuralink shares, even at its targeted $7 billion valuation, was just $500,000. That’s a pretty compelling deal as it allows investors to acquire a share at an Elon Musk-related company prior to its IPO.

Neuralink’s rise to a valuation of about $5 billion stands in sharp contrast to other startups. Data provider Caplight noted that around 85% of pre-IPO companies are typically valued in secondary trades at an average discount of 47%.

Musk has said that Neuralink’s long-term goal is to develop brain implants that can be used to treat a wide range of neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and even depression. He has also mentioned that the implants could be used to allow people to control tech devices through their brains. Such a feat was demonstrated by the startup in a video demonstration of a monkey that was playing the video game Pong with its mind.

