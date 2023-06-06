Tesla plans to license Autopilot and Full Self-Driving to other OEMs

By

Tesla is planning to license Autopilot and even its Full Self-Driving suite to other companies, CEO Elon Musk said yesterday in a Tweet.

The announcement comes after Tesla recently struck a deal with Ford to open its Supercharging network to the automaker, which also plans to adopt Tesla’s charging connector that will eliminate the need for an adapter.

Musk, in a Tweet responding to an article regarding GM CEO Mary Barra’s comments regarding Tesla’s prowess in EVs, said that the company “aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies,” mentioning the move it made several years ago that made its patents freely available to other companies.

“Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology,” Musk said in the Tweet.

Tesla’s mission statement has famously been to help accelerate the world to sustainable energy, and this includes assisting other companies when helpful, even if the company were to put itself at a competitive or strategic disadvantage in doing so.

While there is absolutely a benefit to being the most successful car company on the planet and selling the most EVs, Musk and Tesla have always maintained that the ultimate goal is to free the dependency on fossil fuels, which are limited and will eventually run out.

This was evident years ago when Tesla opened its patents to other companies, which would help move some struggling automakers forward in their quest to create an effective product.

Musk made the announcement in a 2014 blog post titled, “All Our Patent Are Belong To You,” where he described his reasoning for opening up Tesla’s intellectual property to others.

“We believe that Tesla, other companies making electric cars, and the world would all benefit from a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform,” Musk wrote. “Technology leadership is not defined by patents, which history has repeatedly shown to be small protection indeed against a determined competitor, but rather by the ability of a company to attract and motivate the world’s most talented engineers. We believe that applying the open source philosophy to our patents will strengthen rather than diminish Tesla’s position in this regard.”

