Elon Musk invites other automakers to use Tesla software, batteries and tech

Tesla may be the world’s most valuable automaker by market cap and the undisputed leader in the electric vehicle market, but the company cannot fully transition the auto industry towards sustainability on its own. To accomplish this, other automakers would have to go all in on electrification. And if Elon Musk’s recent tweets are any indication, it appears that Tesla is ready to lend a helping hand to accelerate its mission even further.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla’s mission is not to crush its rivals in the auto market. Instead, the company’s true mission is to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. The company would be willing to do what it can to accomplish this goal, including supplying its own competitors with key components that would allow them to produce electric cars that are comparable to Tesla’s lineup.

“Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!” Musk wrote.

In a follow up tweet, Musk stated that Tesla would also be willing to share its software with its competitors. Among these is Autopilot, which could very well provide a notable boost to the autonomous driving market. Tesla’s development of its autonomous driving suite is quite dependent on real world data from actual drivers on the road, after all, so the addition of other non Tesla cars using Autopilot would definitely be a big plus.

This is a point that Elon Musk has highlighted in the past. Back in 2018, Musk noted that Tesla’s Supercharger Network, largely considered as one of the company’s “moats,” is not a “walled garden.” Speaking during the Q1 2018 earnings call, Musk stated that Tesla would be happy to partner with other automakers in the EV industry, provided that they pay and share costs proportional to their vehicles’ usage.

“We’ve always said that this is not intended to be a walled garden, and we’re happy to support other automakers and let them use our Supercharger stations. They would just need to pay, you know, share the costs proportionate to their vehicle usage, and they would need to be able to accept our charge rate or at least our connector, at least have an adapter to our connector. This is something that we are very open to,” Musk said.

So far, only EV startup Bollinger Motors has publicly expressed its request to use Tesla’s Supercharger Network for its B1and B2 off road vehicles. Neither Tesla nor Elon Musk has issued a public response to the request as of date. That being said, Tesla’s place today in the auto industry is far different from just a couple of years ago. Today, Tesla is in much calmer waters, and it may very well be positioned well to expand its business into that of a supplier for other carmakers trying to make a viable electric vehicle.