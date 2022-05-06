Twitter job interest rises over 250% after announcement of Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal

By

Elon Musk’s upcoming and likely acquisition of Twitter appears to be making the social media company more attractive to job seekers. Since Twitter’s Board accepted Elon Musk’s bid to take over the company, interest in the social media platform’s jobs rose by over 250%.

The observation was shared by Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, a job insights platform. Zhao noted that between April 24 and April 30, interest in Twitter jobs on Glassdoor surged by 263% compared to the March 2022 baseline. That’s a notable increase in interest among job seekers.

Some trivia: With the announcement of Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition offer being accepted, interest in Twitter jobs on Glassdoor rose 263 percent last week (4/24-4/30), compared to the March 2022 baseline. — Daniel Zhao (@DanielBZhao) May 5, 2022

In a statement to Fortune, Zhao commented that interest is defined on Glassdoor by the average daily clicks on job postings that are listed on the platform. While clicks on job listings do not necessarily correlate to job applications that are submitted to Twitter, the increase does show that potential job seekers are starting to get more interested in the company.

“Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him. He’s much more likely to capitalize on that attraction as CEO than owner,” Zhao later noted in a follow-up tweet.

Amidst recent news that Elon Musk might serve as Twitter’s temporary CEO once his acquisition of the social media platform is completed, it is no surprise that job seekers are becoming more interested in the company. Other Musk ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, after all, constantly rank among the most attractive employers for engineering students.

While Musk is known for pushing his employees hard, companies like Tesla and SpaceX remain attractive to job seekers due to the nature of the ventures themselves. For example, Musk is known to operate his companies in a way where employees could speak up and implement their ideas without much red tape — a practice that motivated job seekers seem to appreciate. It remains to be seen, however, if Musk’s management style would work for a social media company like Twitter.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Twitter job interest rises over 250% after announcement of Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout deal