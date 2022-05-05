Elon Musk secures $7B more for Twitter buyout, Larry Ellison pitches in $1B

By

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is gathering more help for his impending buyout of social media platform Twitter. As per an SEC filing on Thursday, Musk has been able to secure $7.14 billion more in new financing commitments for his Twitter bid.

Among the most notable parties who opted to help Musk are Larry Ellison, the co-founder and CTO of Oracle and a Tesla Board Member. Ellison committed $1 billion. Also included are Sequoia Capital, which committed $800 million, cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which committed $500 million; and AH Capital Management, which committed $400 million.

The pertinent section of Musk’s filing can be viewed below.

“On May 4, 2022, Parent received equity commitment letters, substantially in the form attached hereto as Exhibit M, from each of the investors (or one or more of such investor’s affiliates) listed in the following two tables, providing for an aggregate of approximately $7.139 billion in new financing commitments in connection with Parent’s proposed acquisition of Twitter pursuant to the Merger Agreement, subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Investor Equity Commitment Letters,” the filing read.

The recent filing also revealed that with the new financing commitments, Musk has been able to reduce the $12.5 billion margin loans he had lined up for his Twitter acquisition to just $6.25 billion. Also, the deal now comprises $27.25 billion in equity financing, a notable increase from $21 billion.

“The aggregate principal amount of the commitments available to Parent pursuant to that certain debt commitment letter, dated April 25, 2022, from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and certain other financial institutions party thereto as commitment parties pursuant to which the Margin Loan Commitment Parties committed to provide an initial principal amount of $12.5 billion in margin loans to fund the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, were reduced to an aggregate principal amount of $6.25 billion,” Musk’s filing read.

The Twitter Board of Directors has agreed to Elon Musk’s offer to acquire Twitter at $54.20 per share, a buyout valued at around $44 billion. Musk has been busy raising funds for the acquisition, with the CEO disclosing last week that he had sold Tesla stock worth over $8.4 billion.

Musk’s recent filing can be viewed here.

Elon Musk secures $7B more for Twitter buyout, Larry Ellison pitches in $1B